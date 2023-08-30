Hurricane Idalia latest
Rare blue supermoon
Steve Scalise cancer diagnosis
UNC-Chapel Hill shooting
Joe the Plumber dies
Sports

Kahleah Copper scores Chicago’s final 8 points. Sky edge the Sparks 76-75

 
Share

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kahleah Copper scored eight of her 22 points in the final 6:04, including two field goals in the closing 45 seconds, to help the Chicago Sky beat the Los Angeles Sparks 76-75 on Tuesday night.

Chicago (15-21) moved within a half-game of eighth-place Los Angeles (15-20) with a handful of games left in the regular season. The Sky hold the series tiebreaker after winning three of the four meetings.

Copper ended Los Angeles’ 9-0 run on a layup with 44.5 seconds left to give Chicago a 74-72 lead. But Karlie Samuelson answered with her second 3-pointer in less than two minutes to put the Sparks ahead 75-74 with 38.1 left.

Copper made a contested layup in the lane to put Chicago up one with 22.8 seconds left. Los Angeles had three chances at the other end, following two offensive rebounds, but couldn’t get a shot to drop.

Other news
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots over Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes (41) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Race for top seed in WNBA postseason tightens up with New York closing gap on Las Vegas
New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) celebrates with forward Jonquel Jones (35) near the end of the team's win over the Las Vegas Aces in a basketball game for the WNBA Commissioner's Cup championship Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Stewart scores 38 points in 3 quarters, Liberty top Lynx 111-76. Vandersloot reaches 4,000 points
Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes (15) is covered by Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray, right, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Elena Delle Donne scores 21 points, Mystics clamp down on WNBA-leading Aces for 78-62 win

Marina Mabrey added 14 points and Morgan Bertsch scored 12 for Chicago. Elizabeth Williams had eight points and nine rebounds.

Chicago trailed 52-48 midway through the third quarter before scoring the next 13 points for a 61-52 lead. Dana Evans added an off-balance 3-pointer just before the third-quarter buzzer to give Chicago a 64-56 lead entering the fourth.

Nneka Ogwumike had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Los Angeles, which continues a three-game homestand on Thursday against Seattle. Jordin Canada had 16 points and nine assists, and Samuelson added 11 points and nine rebounds. Los Angeles announced Lexie Brown (non-Covid illness) will miss the remainder of the season. Layshia Clarendon (health and safety protocol) also did not play.

Ogwumike passed Becky Hammon (5,841) for 15th on the WNBA’s career scoring list. Canada set a single-season franchise record for steals, passing Alana Beard’s 71 in the 2017 season.

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball