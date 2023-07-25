Chicago police officer shot in hand, sustains non-life-threatening injury
A Chicago police officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury when they were shot in the hand Monday night on the city’s South Side, a department spokesperson said.
The officer was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, police spokesperson Tom Ahern said.
Two other officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution, news outlets reported.
The wounded officer sustained their injury during an exchange of gunfire, outlets reported.
There was no immediate word on a suspect in the case.
The shooting occurred in the Englewood neighborhood.
Police did not release information about the officer’s gender. No other further information was immediately available.