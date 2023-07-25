Chicago police officer shot in hand, sustains non-life-threatening injury

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
A man tries to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
Chicago police officer shot in hand, sustains non-life-threatening injury

 
A Chicago police officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury when they were shot in the hand Monday night on the city’s South Side, a department spokesperson said.

The officer was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, police spokesperson Tom Ahern said.

Two other officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution, news outlets reported.

FILE - Mamie Till Mobley weeps at her son's funeral on Sept. 6, 1955, in Chicago. The mother of Emmett Till insisted that her son's body be displayed in an open casket forcing the nation to see the brutality directed at Blacks in the South at the time. Legislation that would make lynching a federal hate crime in the U.S. is expected to be signed into law by President Joe Biden. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was years in the making. (Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)
Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till, the Black teen lynched in Mississippi
A White House official says President Joe Biden will establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley.
Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger drives in two runs with a single in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Cody Bellinger drives in 4 runs as the Cubs top the Cardinals 8-6 on a rainy day at Wrigley
Cody Bellinger drove in four runs and Nico Hoerner had three of Chicago’s 15 hits, helping the Cubs beat the St.
A man stops near a memorial outside Fontano's Subs in Hinsdale, Ill., on Friday, July 21, 2023. A 14-year-old boy who was critically injured when an SUV crashed into the suburban Chicago restaurant, injuring four other people, has died days after the crash, authorities said Friday.(Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Suburban Chicago boy, 14, dies days after being hit by SUV outside restaurant
Authorities say a 14-year-old boy who was critically injured when an SUV crashed into a suburban Chicago restaurant has died days after the crash.
FILE - People walk on the Stanford University campus beneath Hoover Tower in Stanford, Calif., on March 14, 2019. Anonymous comments with racist, sexist and abusive messages that were posted for years on a jobs-related website for economists originated from numerous leading U.S. universities, including Harvard, Stanford, and the University of Chicago, according to research released Thursday. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Economics website is filled with racist and sexist speech, some blame the nation’s top universities
Anonymous comments with racist, sexist and abusive messages that were posted for years on an an obscure, anonymous jobs-related website for economists originated from numerous leading U.S. universities, according to research released Thursday.

The wounded officer sustained their injury during an exchange of gunfire, outlets reported.

There was no immediate word on a suspect in the case.

The shooting occurred in the Englewood neighborhood.

Police did not release information about the officer’s gender. No other further information was immediately available.