Chicago police officer shot on city’s southwest side

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police officer was shot Wednesday afternoon in the Gage Park neighborhood on the city’s southwest side, authorities said.

The officer’s condition was not immediately known.

An ambulance with a police escort heading to Mount Sinai Hospital after the shooting, WBBM-TV reported.

Several police squad cars assembled at the hospital, the station said.

Another person also was shot at the same location as the officer, the Chicago Fire Department said.