Pair of shootings in Chicago leave 1 dead, 7 wounded

CHICAGO (AP) — One person is dead and seven others are recovering from gunshot wounds following a pair of shootings in Chicago on Sunday night.

The first shooting happened near an intersection in the Washington Park neighborhood around 8 p.m., the Chicago Tribune reported. Police said an unidentified man opened fire following an argument among several women. An 18-year-old man was killed. Another 18-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a 52-year-old man were wounded and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

The second shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. in the Old Town neighborhood. Police arrived to find four people shot in the street. Police said an unidentified man shot them before fleeing in a black sedan.

The victims include a 28-year-old man; a 42-year-old man; a 24-year-old man; and a 22-year-old woman.

No one was in custody in connection with that shooting as of Monday morning.