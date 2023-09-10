Williams leads Sky over Connecticut in OT as Sun’s Thomas sets league marks

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — In a regular-season finale where Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas set several league records, Courtney Williams finished with a triple-double, scoring six of her 23 points in overtime, to rally the Chicago Sky to a 102-91 victory over the Sun on Sunday.

Chicago, which clinched the final playoff spot on Friday with a 92-87 victory over the Minnesota Lynx, will open on the road against the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday night. No. 3 seed Connecticut will host the sixth-seeded Minnesota Lynx in a first-round opener, also on Wednesday night.

Thomas became the first player in league history to record at least 600 points, 400 rebounds, and 300 assists in a single season. Thomas had five points, five rebounds and four assists, playing just 16:24 for the Sun. Thomas set league highs this season with 24 double-doubles and six triple-doubles. She also set a league record with 316 assists in a league-record 40-game season (7.9 average per game), playing all 40 games. Courtney Vandersloot of the New York Liberty played in 39 games and finished with 314 assists for an 8.1 average.

Williams added 16 rebounds and 13 assists to earn her second triple-double of the season and career for Chicago (18-22), which played without star Kahleah Copper. She signed an extension with the team earlier in the day.

Elizabeth Williams had 21 points and Dana Evans scored 18. Marina Mabrey hit five 3-pointers and scored 16 with seven assists.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 20 points to lead Connecticut (27-13), which played its starters as sparingly as possible with just nine active players. The Sun set a franchise record for wins in a season under first-year coach Stephanie White.

Williams made three baskets around a 3-pointer by Robyn Parks as the Sky scored the first 13 points of overtime to pull out the win.

___ AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball