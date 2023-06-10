Ogwumike powers Sparks to 77-62 victory over Sky

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds to propel Los Angeles to a 77-62 victory over Chicago on Friday night.

Ogwumike sank half of her 16 shots for the Sparks (4-3), who improved to 3-1 at home. She added five assists. Dearica Hamby pitched in with 16 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Jordin Canada scored 16 with five boards and five assists. Jasmine Thomas played her first game since tearing an ACL last season. She scored five points in 12 minutes off the bench.

Alanna Smith had 19 points, nine rebounds and blocked five shots to pace the Sky (5-4). Elizabeth Williams scored 14 with seven rebounds and four blocks. Kahleah Copper scored 10.

Los Angeles shot just 38.4% overall and made only 3 of 20 from 3-point range. The Sparks hit 18 of 22 free throws. Chicago shot 40.3% overall, sinking 4 of 23 from distance. The Sky made 4 of 8 foul shots.

Hamby scored nine in the first quarter and Ogwumike added seven as the Sparks jumped out to a 20-12 lead. Smith scored five points over the final 71 seconds of the second period to get the Sky within 37-33 at halftime.

Smith buried a 3-pointer to give Chicago a 46-45 lead with 5:05 left in the third quarter, but Canada hit two free throws and Zia Cooke sank a 3-pointer as the Sparks retook the lead. Lexie Brown had two baskets in an 8-0 run to close out the period and the Sparks weren’t threatened from there.

