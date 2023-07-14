FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
U.S. News

Woman fatally shot while working at suburban Chicago supermarket, boyfriend later arrested

 
EVERGREEN PARK, Ill. (AP) — A woman working at a suburban Chicago supermarket was fatally shot Thursday, and her boyfriend was later arrested in connection to the slaying, police said.

Surveillance video inside the Mariano’s store in the southern suburb showed 21-year-old Jailene Flores, of Chicago, walking away from her boyfriend, Evergreen Park Police Chief Michael Saunders said. She was then shot multiple times around 9:15 a.m. and found dead inside a storage room, Saunders said.

Chicago police were able to track the boyfriend to that city’s North Side using expressway license plate readers and traffic cameras, Saunders said. During the arrest, police found the gun they believed was used to shoot Flores, the chief said. Police have not released the boyfriend’s name.

Mariano’s issued a statement saying, “our thoughts, prayers, and support to all affected individuals and families during this difficult time and we have initiated counseling services for our associates.”