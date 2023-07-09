BBC suspends presenter
Northern Lights
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”
Hunter Biden
U.S. News

1 dead, 15 injured after SUV traveling wrong way collides with Chicago bus

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — An SUV traveling the wrong way along a Chicago lakefront road collided with a city bus Sunday morning, killing one of the SUV’s passengers and injuring 15 other people, authorities said.

A man was driving a Dodge Journey south along northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive when it crashed into a Chicago Transit Authority bus about 6 a.m. near the city’s Kenwood neighborhood, police said.

A female passenger in the SUV, which caught fire after the crash, was pronounced dead at a hospital, while the SUV’s driver and another female passenger were taken to hospitals in critical condition, police said.

Other news
In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. An Oklahoma judge has thrown out a lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, dashing an effort to obtain some measure of legal justice by survivors of the deadly racist rampage. (Alvin C. Krupnick Co./Library of Congress via AP)
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
An Oklahoma judge has thrown out a lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, dashing an effort to obtain some measure of legal justice by survivors of the deadly racist rampage.
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college admissions in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Washington. As Biden heads into 2024, he’s not only running against the Republicans who control the legislative branch, he’s also running against conservatives who dominate the co-equal judicial branch. It’s a subtle, but significant, shift in approach toward the nation’s highest court — treating it more like a political entity. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Stymied by the Supreme Court, Biden wants voters to have the final say on his agenda
After major blows to his agenda by the Supreme Court, President Joe Biden is intent on making sure voters will have the final say.
FILE - Mexican Navy officers stand guard next to a security checkpoint at the Benito Juarez International Airport, in Mexico City, Friday, June 30, 2023. Mexico's armed forces are taking control of the capital's main airport and the government plans to give the military control of nearly a dozen more across the country as the president aims at corruption and mismanagement. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File)
Mexican military to take over airports as president takes aim at corruption, mismanagement
Mexico’s armed forces are taking control of the capital’s main airport, and the government plans to give the military control of nearly a dozen more across the country as the president takes aim at corruption and mismanagement.
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
‘Insidious 5’ topples ‘Indiana Jones’ before ‘Mission: Impossible’ launches
Indiana Jones’ reign atop the box office was short-lived. In its second weekend in theaters, the Disney release was usurped by another franchise fifth -– “Insidious: The Red Door.”

Chicago fire officials said the driver of the bus and 12 passengers were taken to area hospitals in good condition, WLS-TV reported. Seven other people refused treatment at the scene, fire officials said.