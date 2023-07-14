Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Gilgo Beach killings update
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 7, 2015. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, from the effects of a small bowel obstruction, according to updated Los Angeles coroner's records Thursday, July 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Lisa Marie Presley’s cause of death revealed
SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, center, pose with SAG-AFTRA members during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
What’s next in the Hollywood strikes?
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning against Italy's Jannik Sinner in their men's singles semifinal match on day twelve of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Djokovic advances to his 8th Wimbledon final
This combination of images shows promotional art for "Secrets of Playboy" returning for a second season July 10 on A&E, from left, “Quarterback," a series premiering July 12 on Netflix, "Asteroid City," available July 12 on VOD and "Bird Box Barcelona," premiering July 14 on Netflix. (A&E/Netflix/Focus Features/Netflix via AP)
Here’s what to stream this weekend
U.S. News

At least 11 tornadoes hit the Chicago area this week, weather service says

With the roof blown off by severe winds, Brian Patel, owner of the Skyline Motel in the suburban town of McCook, Ill., for the past 30 years, surveys storm damage in one of the motel rooms, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
1 of 2 | 

With the roof blown off by severe winds, Brian Patel, owner of the Skyline Motel in the suburban town of McCook, Ill., for the past 30 years, surveys storm damage in one of the motel rooms, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Downed tree limbs and a broken vehicle window are part of damage following severe weather in the area of Wolf Road and 72nd Street in the suburban village of Indian Head Park, Ill., Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)
2 of 2 | 

Downed tree limbs and a broken vehicle window are part of damage following severe weather in the area of Wolf Road and 72nd Street in the suburban village of Indian Head Park, Ill., Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — A tornado outbreak that swept the Chicago area this week produced at least 11 twisters, and preliminary findings show they were relatively weak, the National Weather Service said Friday.

No injuries were reported when Wednesday’s storms ripped roofs from buildings and toppled trees in the Chicago area and points west. One tornado touched down near O’Hare International Airport, sending passengers dashing for shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights.

Weather service staff who surveyed the storm damage tracks have confirmed that at least 11 tornadoes touched down Wednesday evening, the agency’s Chicago-area office said in an update. The agency said it would continue investigating the outbreak over the next few days.

Other news
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Illinois surveys storm damage after tornadoes hit Chicago area
National Weather Service teams are surveying storm damage in northeast Illinois, where fierce winds from tornadoes ripped roofs from buildings, downed trees and sent residents scrambling for safety as sirens sounded.
Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading East out over Lake Michigan as the National Weather Service continued to issue multiple tornado warnings in the greater metropolitan area Wednesday, July 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Tornado touches down near Chicago’s O’Hare airport, disrupting hundreds of flights
The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport prompting passengers to take shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights.
Workers toil to put a tarp over a damaged roof after tornado touched down in several areas of Greenwood, Ind., Sunday afternoon, June 25, 2023. (Jenna Watson/The Indianapolis Star via AP)
Tornado and other severe weather kill 3, damage homes, and knock out power in multiple states
Severe weather on Sunday has led to three deaths in the central U.S. A tornado struck an Indiana home, killing a man and injuring his wife.
Search and rescue teams look for survivors in a former Dollar General after a tornado, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Matador, Texas. A line of severe storms produced what a meteorologist calls a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in west Texas, killing at least four people and causing significant damage around the town of Matador, a meteorologist said Thursday. (Annie Rice/Lubbock Avalanche-Journal via AP)
Tornadoes, hail and hurricane-force winds tear through west Texas, killing 4 people in small town
A line of severe storms produced a rare combination of multiple tornadoes, hurricane-force winds and softball-sized hail in west Texas.

The 11 twisters were spawned by rotating thunderstorms known as supercells, the weather service said.

Eight of the confirmed tornadoes had preliminary ratings of EF-0, which produce winds of 65-85 mph (105-137 kph), while the three others had preliminary ratings of EF-1, which have winds of 86-110 mph (138-177 kph), it said.

Over the years, many tornadoes have struck the Chicago area, and several have hit within the limits of the nation’s third largest city, the weather service said.

An outbreak this spring produced 22 tornadoes in Chicago’s expansive metro area, tying the record for the most in the region in a single calendar day, or a 24-hour span, the weather service said. The 22-tornado record was previously set during a June 30, 2014, outbreak.

The weather service’s tornado records for the Chicago area date to 1950.