Duran leads Rangers against the White Sox after 4-hit outing
Texas Rangers (44-27, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-42, fourth in the AL Central)
Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (0-0); White Sox: TBD
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox after Ezequiel Duran’s four-hit game on Sunday.
Chicago has gone 17-17 in home games and 31-42 overall. White Sox hitters have a collective .387 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.
Texas is 44-27 overall and 20-14 in road games. The Rangers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .457.
The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .257 for the White Sox. Yasmani Grandal is 11-for-34 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.
Nate Lowe has 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 40 RBI for the Rangers. Leody Taveras is 12-for-36 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .207 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by 12 runs
Rangers: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by six runs
INJURIES: White Sox: Tim Anderson: day-to-day (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)
Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)
