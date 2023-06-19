Duran leads Rangers against the White Sox after 4-hit outing

Texas Rangers (44-27, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-42, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Andrew Heaney (0-0); White Sox: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers play the Chicago White Sox after Ezequiel Duran’s four-hit game on Sunday.

Chicago has gone 17-17 in home games and 31-42 overall. White Sox hitters have a collective .387 slugging percentage to rank 10th in the AL.

Texas is 44-27 overall and 20-14 in road games. The Rangers have the second-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .457.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 20 doubles, 17 home runs and 37 RBI while hitting .257 for the White Sox. Yasmani Grandal is 11-for-34 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Nate Lowe has 18 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 40 RBI for the Rangers. Leody Taveras is 12-for-36 with a double and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .207 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.14 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Tim Anderson: day-to-day (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .