White Sox take on the Red Sox in first of 3-game series

By The Associated PressJune 23, 2023 GMT

Boston Red Sox (39-37, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-44, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (4-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.54 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -110, Red Sox -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Boston Red Sox on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Chicago is 32-44 overall and 18-19 in home games. The White Sox are 19-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston has gone 18-19 in road games and 39-37 overall. The Red Sox are 32-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 RBI for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 10-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

    • Rafael Devers has 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 RBI for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 16-for-40 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

    LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

    Red Sox: 6-4, .289 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

    INJURIES: White Sox: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (knee), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

    Red Sox: John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 60-Day IL (hand), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

