White Sox take on the Red Sox in first of 3-game series

Boston Red Sox (39-37, fifth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-44, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Brayan Bello (4-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); White Sox: Lucas Giolito (5-4, 3.54 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -110, Red Sox -110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Boston Red Sox on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Chicago is 32-44 overall and 18-19 in home games. The White Sox are 19-8 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston has gone 18-19 in road games and 39-37 overall. The Red Sox are 32-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 RBI for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 10-for-36 with three doubles, four home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers has 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 RBI for the Red Sox. Justin Turner is 16-for-40 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .289 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (knee), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Red Sox: John Schreiber: 60-Day IL (side), Yu Chang: 60-Day IL (hand), Reese McGuire: 10-Day IL (oblique), Corey Kluber: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Houck: 15-Day IL (face), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joely Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Richard Bleier: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Kelly: 60-Day IL (elbow), Wyatt Mills: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adalberto Mondesi: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .