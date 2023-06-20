White Sox host Texas Rangers, look to end home skid

Texas Rangers (45-27, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (31-43, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (9-3, 2.59 ERA, .98 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.31 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -130, White Sox +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox look to end their three-game home skid with a victory against the Texas Rangers.

Chicago has a 17-18 record at home and a 31-43 record overall. The White Sox have gone 18-8 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas has a 21-14 record in road games and a 45-27 record overall. Rangers hitters are batting a collective .273, the top team batting average in the AL.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 18 home runs while slugging .535. Andrew Benintendi is 11-for-39 with a double, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Leody Taveras leads the Rangers with a .301 batting average, and has 11 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 17 walks and 32 RBI. Corey Seager is 19-for-42 with four home runs and 11 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .223 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .260 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Anderson: day-to-day (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .