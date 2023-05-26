Tigers play the White Sox leading series 1-0
Chicago White Sox (21-31, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (23-25, second in the AL Central)
Detroit; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (3-5, 6.28 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Tigers: Joey Wentz (1-4, 7.45 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -144, Tigers +123; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers face the Chicago White Sox with a 1-0 series lead.
Detroit has gone 11-10 in home games and 23-25 overall. The Tigers are 8-4 in games when they did not give up a home run.
Chicago has a 9-18 record on the road and a 21-31 record overall. The White Sox have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .237.
Friday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Spencer Torkelson has 11 doubles, four home runs and 22 RBI while hitting .242 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 16-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.
Braves power past Phillies 8-5 behind bats of Riley, d'Arnaud
Strong pitching puts Florida St, Oklahoma St one win from Women's College World Series berths
Conforto goes 4 for 4 with a homer, Giants use six pitchers to blank Brewers 5-0
Alonso hits MLB-best 19th HR, Carrasco gets 1st win as Mets rout Cubs 10-1 to avoid sweep
Luis Robert has 13 home runs, 10 walks and 29 RBI while hitting .267 for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 11-for-38 with four doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs
White Sox: 7-3, .235 batting average, 2.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs
INJURIES: Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Trey Wingenter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)
White Sox: Hanser Alberto: day-to-day (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (wrist), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness)
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.