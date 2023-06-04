White Sox aim to sweep 3-game series over the Tigers
Detroit Tigers (26-30, second in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (25-35, fourth in the AL Central)
Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matthew Boyd (3-4, 5.96 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (3-5, 4.52 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -174, Tigers +148; over/under is 9 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox and the Detroit Tigers square off in the last game of a three-game series. The White Sox will sweep the series with a victory.
Chicago has a 15-15 record at home and a 25-35 record overall. The White Sox have an 11-5 record in games when they did not allow a home run.
Detroit has a 26-30 record overall and a 12-17 record on the road. The Tigers are 10-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.
The teams meet Sunday for the seventh time this season. The season series is tied 3-3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with a .271 batting average, and has 15 doubles, a triple, 17 walks and 14 RBI. Tim Anderson is 14-for-41 with four RBI over the last 10 games.
Jake Rogers leads the Tigers with six home runs while slugging .385. Riley Greene is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs
Tigers: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by nine runs
INJURIES: White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)
Tigers: Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (finger), Trey Wingenter: 60-Day IL (biceps), Riley Greene: 10-Day IL (left fibula), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (back), Eduardo Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Turnbull: 15-Day IL (neck), Beau Brieske: 60-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 60-Day IL (anxiety), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (foot), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.