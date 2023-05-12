Astros visit the White Sox to start 3-game series

Houston Astros (19-18, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (13-26, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: J.P. France (0-0, .00 ERA, .80 WHIP, five strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (1-3, 5.97 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Astros -151, White Sox +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Houston Astros to begin a three-game series.

Chicago is 13-26 overall and 6-10 at home. White Sox hitters have a collective .385 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Houston has an 11-7 record in road games and a 19-18 record overall. The Astros have a 10-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Friday for the fifth time this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has eight doubles and nine RBI for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 13-for-34 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with 15 extra base hits (seven doubles and eight home runs). Jacob Meyers is 8-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .244 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by three runs

Astros: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.62 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: White Sox: Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Chas McCormick: day-to-day (back), Mauricio Dubon: day-to-day (hamstring), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .