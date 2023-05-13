White Sox aim to end 3-game skid, take on the Astros

Houston Astros (20-18, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (13-27, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Brandon Bielak (0-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, six strikeouts); White Sox: Dylan Cease (2-2, 5.58 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -126, Astros +106; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox aim to stop their three-game losing streak when they take on the Houston Astros.

Chicago is 13-27 overall and 6-11 in home games. The White Sox have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .235.

Houston is 20-18 overall and 12-7 on the road. The Astros are 16-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Astros hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has 10 doubles, nine home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .262 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-33 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez has seven doubles and nine home runs while hitting .282 for the Astros. Martin Maldonado is 8-for-30 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .240 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Astros: 5-5, .215 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Chas McCormick: day-to-day (back), Luis Garcia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Mushinski: 15-Day IL (spine), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .