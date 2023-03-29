AP NEWS
Astros and White Sox square off for season opener

By The Associated PressMarch 29, 2023 GMT

Chicago White Sox vs. Houston Astros

Houston; Thursday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Dylan Cease (0-0); Astros: Framber Valdez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Astros -155, White Sox +132; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros host the Chicago White Sox in the season opener.

Houston went 106-56 overall and 55-26 at home a season ago. The Astros averaged 8.3 hits per game in the 2022 season with 3.2 extra base hits per game.

Chicago went 81-81 overall and 44-37 in road games a season ago. The White Sox averaged 8.9 hits per game last season and totaled 149 home runs.

INJURIES: Astros: Jose Altuve: 10-Day IL (thumb)

White Sox: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

