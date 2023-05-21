White Sox try to sweep 3-game series over the Royals

Kansas City Royals (14-33, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (18-29, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Carlos Hernandez (0-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (2-5, 6.66 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 61 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -186, Royals +156; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox play the Kansas City Royals looking to sweep their three-game series.

Chicago is 11-13 in home games and 18-29 overall. The White Sox have a 16-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Kansas City is 14-33 overall and 8-16 in road games. The Royals are 3-6 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi leads the White Sox with a .279 batting average, and has 12 doubles, 15 walks and 10 RBI. Yasmani Grandal is 14-for-35 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Salvador Perez leads the Royals with 10 home runs while slugging .540. MJ Melendez is 9-for-34 with three doubles and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .255 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Royals: 4-6, .207 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Gavin Sheets: day-to-day (wrist), Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness)

Royals: Brad Keller: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .