Royals visit the White Sox to start 3-game series

Kansas City Royals (14-31, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (16-29, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Zack Greinke (1-4, 5.01 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (1-4, 5.74 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -131, Royals +110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Kansas City Royals to begin a three-game series.

Chicago has a 9-13 record at home and a 16-29 record overall. The White Sox rank ninth in the AL with 50 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Kansas City has an 8-14 record in road games and a 14-31 record overall. The Royals have a 3-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Friday for the fifth time this season. The Royals lead the season series 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Benintendi has 12 doubles for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 12-for-38 with three doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Vinnie Pasquantino has 13 doubles and eight home runs for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 13-for-39 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Royals: 5-5, .234 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Elvis Andrus: 10-Day IL (oblique), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness)

Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: 60-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .