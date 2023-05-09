Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox play in game 2 of series

Chicago White Sox (12-24, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (10-26, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-2, 3.67 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 41 strikeouts); Royals: Jordan Lyles (0-5, 6.47 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -149, Royals +127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals lead 1-0 in a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

Kansas City is 4-16 in home games and 10-26 overall. Royals hitters have a collective .390 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Chicago is 6-14 on the road and 12-24 overall. The White Sox are 11-3 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Salvador Perez ranks second on the Royals with 14 extra base hits (seven doubles and seven home runs). MJ Melendez is 11-for-40 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has a .270 batting average to lead the White Sox, and has seven doubles. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-41 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .296 batting average, 6.24 ERA, even run differential

White Sox: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.58 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .