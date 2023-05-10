Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox Wednesday

Chicago White Sox (13-24, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (10-27, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (1-4, 6.86 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Royals: Brad Keller (2-3, 4.67 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -136, Royals +115; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.

Kansas City has gone 4-17 at home and 10-27 overall. Royals hitters are batting a collective .236, which ranks ninth in the AL.

Chicago has a 13-24 record overall and a 7-14 record on the road. The White Sox are 10-19 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino has a .287 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 12 doubles and seven home runs. Salvador Perez is 12-for-37 with four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert has nine doubles and eight home runs for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-41 with a double, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .281 batting average, 5.76 ERA, even run differential

White Sox: 6-4, .262 batting average, 5.48 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .