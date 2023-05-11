Royals bring 2-1 series lead over White Sox into game 4

Chicago White Sox (13-25, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (11-27, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Mike Clevinger (2-3, 4.84 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Royals: Brady Singer (2-4, 8.82 ERA, 1.60 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Royals -115, White Sox -105; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox with a 2-1 series lead.

Kansas City has a 5-17 record in home games and an 11-27 record overall. The Royals have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .302.

Chicago is 13-25 overall and 7-15 on the road. The White Sox are 8-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinnie Pasquantino has 13 doubles, seven home runs and 19 RBI for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 13-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Luis Robert has nine doubles, eight home runs and 21 RBI while hitting .254 for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 14-for-41 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .298 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

White Sox: 6-4, .268 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Royals: Ryan Yarbrough: 15-Day IL (head), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (flexor), Nicky Lopez: 10-Day IL (appendicitis), Diego Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Waters: 10-Day IL (oblique), Daniel Lynch: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Brentz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Zerpa: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (appendix), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .