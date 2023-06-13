Dodgers open 3-game series against the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (29-38, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (37-29, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.72 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (3-1, 2.21 ERA, .98 WHIP, 30 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Dodgers -215, White Sox +179; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers open a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.

Los Angeles has gone 20-10 in home games and 37-29 overall. The Dodgers have an 18-4 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago is 29-38 overall and 12-21 in road games. The White Sox have an 11-6 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Muncy is fourth on the Dodgers with 23 extra base hits (five doubles and 18 home runs). Mookie Betts is 14-for-42 with six home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has 18 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the White Sox. Luis Robert is 11-for-39 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

White Sox: 6-4, .215 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Trayce Thompson: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Barnes: day-to-day (hand), Noah Syndergaard: 15-Day IL (finger), Phil Bickford: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Cyr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (forearm), Julio Urias: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

White Sox: Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: day-to-day (leg), Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .