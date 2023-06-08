White Sox try to continue win streak, play the Yankees

Chicago White Sox (27-35, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (36-26, third in the AL East)

New York; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.55 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 76 strikeouts); Yankees: Luis Severino (0-1, 5.28 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Yankees -141, White Sox +120; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox are looking to extend a four-game win streak with a victory against the New York Yankees.

New York is 36-26 overall and 19-14 at home. The Yankees have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .234.

Chicago has an 11-20 record in road games and a 27-35 record overall. The White Sox have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .239.

The teams meet Thursday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Andrew Vaughn has 17 doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the White Sox. Tim Anderson is 14-for-41 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

White Sox: 6-4, .252 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Gerrit Cole: day-to-day (cramps), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Carlos Rodon: 60-Day IL (forearm), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Jimmy Lambert: 15-Day IL (ankle), Billy Hamilton: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .