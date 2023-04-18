Marsh leads Phillies against the White Sox after 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (6-10, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-10, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-1, 4.02 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-1, 7.31 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -128, White Sox +108; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Chicago White Sox after Brandon Marsh had four hits against the Reds on Sunday.

Chicago is 6-10 overall and 2-4 at home. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .261, the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Philadelphia has gone 3-7 in road games and 6-10 overall. The Phillies have the top team batting average in MLB play at .293.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert has four doubles and five home runs for the White Sox. Robert is 12-for-42 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Bryson Stott is sixth on the Phillies with a .380 batting average, and has six doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI. Stott is 17-for-48 with a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .245 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .308 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Hanser Alberto: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (groin), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .