Phillies take on the White Sox after Marsh’s 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (6-10, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (6-10, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (0-0); White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Phillies -127, White Sox +106; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies play the Chicago White Sox after Brandon Marsh had four hits against the Reds on Sunday.

Chicago has a 6-10 record overall and a 2-4 record at home. The White Sox are sixth in the AL with 17 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

Philadelphia is 6-10 overall and 3-7 on the road. The Phillies have a 3-8 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .000 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Phillies: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Hanser Alberto: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (groin), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Cristopher Sanchez: 15-Day IL (left tricep), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (elbow), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .