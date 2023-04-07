Pirates begin 3-game series with the White Sox

Chicago White Sox (3-4) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (4-2)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 4:12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (0-0); Pirates: Rich Hill (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -137, Pirates +117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates open a three-game series at home against the Chicago White Sox on Friday.

Pittsburgh went 62-100 overall and 34-47 at home a season ago. The Pirates pitching staff had a collective 4.66 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.7 walks per nine innings.

Chicago had an 81-81 record overall and a 44-37 record on the road last season. The White Sox averaged 8.9 hits per game in the 2022 season with 2.7 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Pirates: Oneil Cruz: day-to-day (face), Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), JT Brubaker: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jarlin Garcia: 60-Day IL (arm), Max Kranick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

ADVERTISEMENT

White Sox: Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (strained hamstring), Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .