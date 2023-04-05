Giants face the White Sox leading series 1-0

San Francisco Giants (2-2) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-3)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (0-0); White Sox: Dylan Cease (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : White Sox -139, Giants +118; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox leading the series 1-0.

Chicago went 81-81 overall and 37-44 at home last season. The White Sox scored 4.2 runs per game while allowing 4.4 in the 2022 season.

San Francisco had an 81-81 record overall and a 37-44 record in road games last season. The Giants scored 4.4 runs per game while allowing 4.3 last season.

INJURIES: White Sox: Matt Foster: 15-Day IL (forearm), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Thairo Estrada: day-to-day (leg), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (back), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .