Rays visit the White Sox on 4-game road win streak

Tampa Bay Rays (22-5, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (7-20, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Calvin Faucher (0-1, 5.68 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); White Sox: Lance Lynn (0-3, 7.52 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -139, White Sox +118; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays visit the Chicago White Sox aiming to prolong a four-game road winning streak.

Chicago has a 3-8 record in home games and a 7-20 record overall. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .230, which ranks 10th in the AL.

Tampa Bay has gone 8-3 in road games and 22-5 overall. The Rays have hit 52 total home runs to lead the AL.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Rays are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger leads the White Sox with 11 extra base hits (four doubles and seven home runs). Andrew Vaughn is 8-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has a .330 batting average to lead the Rays, and has four doubles, a triple and five home runs. Yandy Diaz is 17-for-40 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 1-9, .174 batting average, 5.39 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Rays: 8-2, .283 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Hanser Alberto: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (knee), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Pete Fairbanks: day-to-day (undisclosed), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .