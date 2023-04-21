Rays host the White Sox, aim to continue home win streak

Chicago White Sox (7-12, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (16-3, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-2, 6.32 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Rays: Calvin Faucher (0-0, 4.15 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, six strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -168, White Sox +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Chicago White Sox trying to extend a 10-game home winning streak.

Tampa Bay has a 10-0 record at home and a 16-3 record overall. The Rays are 2-1 in games when their opponents record more hits.

Chicago is 7-12 overall and 4-6 on the road. White Sox hitters have a collective .304 on-base percentage, the 10th-ranked percentage in the AL.

Friday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has two doubles and six home runs while hitting .274 for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 11-for-34 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Luis Robert has six doubles and five home runs while hitting .263 for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 7-for-27 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .287 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

White Sox: 3-7, .204 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Hanser Alberto: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (groin), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .