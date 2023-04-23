Rays host the White Sox on 12-game home win streak

Chicago White Sox (7-14, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (18-3, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (1-1, 4.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Rays: Zach Eflin (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rays -150, White Sox +128; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Chicago White Sox aiming to extend a 12-game home winning streak.

Tampa Bay has gone 12-0 in home games and 18-3 overall. The Rays have a 2-1 record in games when they are out-hit by their opponents.

Chicago has a 7-14 record overall and a 4-8 record in road games. The White Sox are 1-4 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has three doubles and five home runs for the Rays. Christian Bethancourt is 11-for-32 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has four doubles and five RBI for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 6-for-28 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .290 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

White Sox: 2-8, .204 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (dehydration), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shawn Armstrong: 60-Day IL (neck), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (lat), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tyler Glasnow: 15-Day IL (oblique), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Hanser Alberto: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (knee), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (groin), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .