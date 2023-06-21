White Sox and Rangers play to decide series winner

Texas Rangers (45-28, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (32-43, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (6-3, 4.54 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); White Sox: Michael Kopech (3-5, 3.92 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 89 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Rangers -112, White Sox -108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Chicago White Sox and the Texas Rangers are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday.

Chicago is 18-18 at home and 32-43 overall. The White Sox have a 19-8 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Texas has a 45-28 record overall and a 21-15 record in road games. The Rangers have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.83.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrew Vaughn has 19 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 RBI for the White Sox. Eloy Jimenez is 9-for-43 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcus Semien has 22 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 17-for-41 with six doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Rangers: 4-6, .257 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Romy Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Anderson: day-to-day (shoulder), Mike Clevinger: 15-Day IL (biceps), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Rangers: Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Miller: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jake Odorizzi: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Glenn Otto: 60-Day IL (lat), Brett Martin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .