White Sox play the Blue Jays looking to stop road losing streak

Chicago White Sox (7-17, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (15-9, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-2, 6.97 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (3-0, 3.80 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 20 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE : Blue Jays -185, White Sox +157; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox hit the road against the Toronto Blue Jays looking to stop a seven-game road losing streak.

Toronto is 15-9 overall and 6-2 at home. The Blue Jays have a 4-2 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago is 7-17 overall and 4-11 in road games. The White Sox have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .232.

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has five doubles and four home runs for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 9-for-38 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Andrew Vaughn has nine doubles and a home run for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 13-for-39 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .215 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

White Sox: 2-8, .190 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt: day-to-day (back), Adam Cimber: 15-Day IL (rhomboid), Santiago Espinal: day-to-day (wrist/hand), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mitchell White: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chad Green: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

White Sox: Yasmani Grandal: day-to-day (back), Hanser Alberto: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Yoan Moncada: 10-Day IL (back), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (knee), Liam Hendriks: 15-Day IL (illness), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (elbow)

