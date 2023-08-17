Maui fires latest
Earthquake in Colombia
Paramount won’t sell majority stake in BET
Dehumidifier recall
Britney Spears divorce
Sports

Kansas City Superfan ‘ChiefsAholic’ charged with stealing almost $700,000 in bank heists

 
Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as “ChiefsAholic” and familiar for attending games dressed as a wolf in the NFL team’s gear has been indicted by a federal grand jury that accuses him of armed robbery and money laundering in a string of bank heists across four states that netted him almost $700,000.

Xaviar Babudar robbed six banks — and tried unsuccessfully three other times — and laundered the proceeds at casinos and sportsbooks, according to the U.S. attorney for the Western District of Missouri. The 19-count indictment handed down Wednesday replaces and supplements a criminal complaint filed against Babudar in May.

Babudar, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday, said his attorney, Matthew T. Merryman.

“It’s now the fourth quarter of the most important game of Xaviar’s life,” Merryman said in a statement emailed to The Associated Press. “And his legal team believes his innocence will ultimately be proven to the public and we are confident that once all of the facts are known that he will be redeemed in the eyes of his supporters, admirers and the Chiefs Kingdom.”

Other news
Workers at a Medicaid call center in Jefferson City, Mo., field questions and review information regarding eligibility determinations on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Federal Medicaid officials have raised concerns that call center wait times are too long in 16 states, including Missouri. States are handling an influx of questions after a pandemic-era moratorium on removing people from Medicaid ended this spring. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Feds raise concerns about long call center wait times as millions dropped from Medicaid
In this photo provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a woman looks over a flooded street in Marble Hill, Mo., Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Unconfirmed reports indicated that up to 8 inches of rain fell early Monday in a rural area of southeastern Missouri, forcing water rescues and shutting down several roads. No one died in the flooding. (Courtesy of Missouri State Highway Patrol via AP)
Water rescues, campground evacuations after rains flood parts of southeastern Missouri
FILE - The Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa., Aug. 31, 2019. Dealing a crushing combination to the Pac-12 on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the Big Ten announced Oregon and Washington would be joining the conference next August, and the Big 12 completed its raid of the beleaguered league by adding Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Column: It’s not conference realignment. It’s consolidation and no one is safe in the dash for cash

According to the U.S. attorney’s office, Babudar robbed banks and credit unions in Iowa, Nebraska, Tennessee and Oklahoma and used money to finance his Chiefs fandom. The charges include three counts of armed bank robbery, one count of bank theft, 11 counts of money laundering and four counts of transporting stolen property across state lines.

Babudar was active on social media as “ChiefsAholic” and was well known for attending home and road games dressed in his wolf costume. The indictment says he used some of the robbery loot to bet on the team to win the Super Bowl and for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to win the game’s MVP Award — bets that turned $10,000 into $100,000.

After receiving a check for his winnings, Babudar, who had been charged with robbing a Tulsa credit union and was out on bond, cut his ankle monitor and fled the state, the U.S. attorney said in a news release. He was arrested in California last month and remains in federal custody without bond, the release said.

“The government’s announcement today of its 19-count indictment provides an unfair and unjust portrayal of Xaviar,” Merryman said. “The truth is that since 2018 Xaviar Babudar, aka ‘ChiefsAholic’ has entertained, inspired, unified and motivated Kansas Citians, the Chiefs Kingdom and hundreds of millions of football fans around the globe.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl