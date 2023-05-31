Nashville Police: 4-year-old girl dies after attackers shoot at car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A 4-year-old girl who was shot while she was riding with other children in the back seat of a car that was deliberately attacked has died, Metro Nashville Police said Wednesday in a statement.

The attack happened Tuesday evening in Nashville as Taliyah Frazier sat in the back seat of a Chevrolet Malibu with 2-year-old twin boys, police said. When the car was stopped at a red light, the driver, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the arm and one of the twins was grazed by a bullet, police said. The third child wasn’t injured.

Two men got out of another car that was also stopped at the light and fired multiple rounds at the Malibu in what appeared to be a targeted shooting, according to law enforcement.

As the shots were being fired, the driver, who is the father of the twins, sped away and drove to a store where the mother of the children works. Police and paramedics arrived at the store parking lot to render aid.

A photo released by police shows one side of the car peppered with bullet holes, and at least two tires shot out.

Police said anyone with information on the shooting should call Nashville Crime Stoppers.