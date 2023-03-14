10-year-old who brought gun to school to appear in court

MONROE, Maine (AP) — A 10-year-old student arrested for bringing a gun to school was returned to the care of their parents and is scheduled to appear in court in May, police said Tuesday.

Police arrested the student on Friday after receiving a call about a gun at Monroe Elementary School in Monroe. They said Tuesday that an investigation revealed the child brought a .22-caliber handgun to the school bus, where other students became aware of it and reported it to school administrators.

Police detained the student and seized the firearm. The firearm was found unloaded with bullets in the same bag when it was recovered, police said Tuesday.

The student is due in court for an arraignment on May 18 in Belfast, police said. Police said the child was released to the custody of parents after the initial investigation on Friday.

The 10-year-old has been charged with aggravated reckless conduct, criminal terrorizing, criminal threatening and threatening display of or carrying a concealed weapon.

Police have not identified the child because they are a minor.

Charles Brown, the district’s superintendent of schools, said a district crisis team “has met and are prepared to respond to any students and/or staff that need support.”