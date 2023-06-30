Supreme Court rulings
Protests in France
Russian rebellion
Alan Arkin dies
Indiana Jones
U.S. News

Florida police officers are accused of ‘jailing’ their young son over potty training accidents

By FREIDA FRISARO
 
Share

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida police officers accused of twice putting their 3 1/2-year-old son in a jail cell to punish him for potty training accidents remain on the job while an investigation continues.

Nearly nine months later, the Daytona Beach Shores Police Department is not talking about it and most records related to the investigation have been sealed by a Volusia County judge.

“The city strives to always be open and transparent, however due to the court order that was issued to the city, we are unable to comment at this time. If anything should change, we would be happy to discuss,” the city’s public information officer, Tammy Marzik, wrote in an email to The AP.

Other news
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson reacts as he is found not guilty on all charges at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Peterson was acquitted of child neglect and other charges for failing to act during the Parkland school massacre, where 14 students and three staff members were murdered. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Deputy’s acquittal in Parkland school massacre case shows holes in the law, attorneys say
Attorneys say the acquittal of a Florida deputy for failing to act during a school shooting shows there are holes in the law.
Protestors opposed to a new law cracking down on employers who hire immigrants in the country illegally march to the Florida Capitol, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Brendan Farrington).
Florida’s new DeSantis-backed laws address immigration, guns and more
Employers who hire immigrants in the country illegally will face tough punishments and gun owners will have more freedoms when more than 200 new Florida laws take effect Saturday.
This booking photo provided by the Orange County, Fla., Sheriff’s Office shows Edward Hariston. Hariston, of Ohio, was being held in a Florida jail after attacking a police officer at Orlando International Airport, authorities said. An Orange County circuit judge set a bail of more over $50,000 for Hariston on Thursday, June 29, 2023, according to court records. (Orange County Sheriff’s Office via AP)
Ohio man charged with attacking police officer at Orlando airport
Authorities say an Ohio man is being held in a Florida jail after attacking a police officer at Orlando International Airport.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate, speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
Florida agency appeals ruling blocking anti-drag show law
Florida is appealing a federal judge’s decision to block a new state law targeting drag shows. The state agency that regulates businesses on Wednesday asked the judge who ruled against it last week to allow the law to be enforced while its appeal is pending.

The couple said they “jailed” their son twice — on Oct. 5 and 6, 2022. They were interviewed by a state child abuse investigator, who was escorted to their home by a Volusia County Sheriff’s deputy whose body camera recorded the conversation. The video was sent to the media this week by the sheriff’s office, which later asked to recall it, citing a court order restricting the release of information about the case.

The Associated Press is not identifying the child nor the parents — the mother is a detective and the father a lieutenant with the Daytona Beach Shores Police. Their attorney, Michael Lambert, did not respond to an email seeking comment.

During the hour-long video, the child’s mother said she didn’t believe they did anything wrong, adding that “it’s just people getting it twisted.” She also called the investigation “the definition of insanity.”

How the state learned about the boy’s treatment hasn’t been made public, but the father told the investigator “it’s just disgusting that somebody would drag our family through the mud like this.”

He explained that their day care center requires children to stop using diapers by age 3, but the boy was still having accidents, so while the school was being lenient, they were trying everything possible to get him potty trained.

“We’ve tried books, we’ve tried run around without pants, you name it we’ve tried it,” the father told the investigator.

So they confronted the boy, he said.

“I said you know what I do for a living,” the father explained. “I said I’m a cop. I take bad boys to the jail that don’t follow the law. So that’s what I did. I said you know you aren’t following the rules, let’s go to jail.”

The father said the cell “was nasty” so he checked it out for contraband before putting his son inside. He told investigators the boy was behind bars for about 13 minutes, and he “had eyes on him the entire time.”

“He was crying,” the father said. “I was getting the response I expected from him.”

The father said the boy’s mother had placed him in the cell the day before, for about three minutes.

The tactic worked: The child made good on his promise not to have any more accidents, the father told investigators.

What’s more, he said he did it before with his older son, about nine years ago, when that child admitted hitting a girl in preschool. He said he told his son that in his job, he puts people in jail when they hit others.

“I took him to the jail and he sat there. And I watched him ... and he was crying and everything, and to this day, if you mention, like, that incident, he’s just like, ‘I would never do that again.’ It was effective,” the father said. “So that’s why I did it with this. He didn’t hit anybody, but I figured the same thing, discipline.”

Florida Department of Children and Families spokeswoman Tori Cuddy told The AP that the agency responds to all allegations of of abuse, neglect or abandonment, and that all information involving such cases is confidential.

It’s not clear what repercussions the couple faces, if any, but they’ve gone to court, suing the state attorney’s office in March and separately suing State Attorney R.J. Larizza in May. Those court records are marked confidential and have been sealed by a judge, the city clerk’s office said.

Lonnie Groot, a former city attorney for Daytona Beach Shores who now serves the community in more of a watchdog capacity, is looking for answers. Groot said he’s been been unsuccessful in his attempts to get additional records involving the investigation.

“The City is just patently trying to hide the matter and hopes now that it will go away and they can go back to their own ways,” Groot told The AP.