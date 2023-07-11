FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens as Melissa Alexander Vigogne gives her victim statement in Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. Fifty-one women are suing the U.S. Olympic Committee, its board members and a number of former high-ranking officials for failing to prevent their abuse at the hands of imprisoned sports doctor Larry Nassar. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, March 12, 2019, in federal court in Denver, details abuse dating to the late 1990s. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File)
Larry Nassar stabbed in federal prison
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen load bodies of Russian soldiers in to a railway refrigerator carriage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 13, 2022. Nearly 50,000 Russian soldiers have died in the war in Ukraine, according to a new statistical analysis. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)
Data shows how many Russian died in Ukraine
FILE — James Lewis is escorted through Boston's Logan Airport, Friday Oct. 13, 1995, after being released from the Federal Correctional Institution in Oklahoma. Lewis, the suspect in the 1982 Tylenol murders, was found dead Sunday, July 9, 2023 at his home in Cambridge, Mass., law-enforcement sources said. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Suspect in 1982 Tylenol poisonings is dead
Melissa Morgan, of Northfield, Mass., looks at the water flow at the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro, Vt., Monday, July 10, 2023. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)
Extreme flooding in the Northeast
American League's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., of the Toronto Blue Jays, holds his trophy after winning the MLB All-Star baseball Home Run Derby in Seattle, Monday, July 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)
MLB Home Run Derby
Business

China’s auto sales rise 8.8% in first half of 2023, but growth is fading as economy cools

Passengers wait near a hybrid luxury SUV from China automaker Lynk&co displayed at the train station in Hangzhou in eastern China's Zhejiang province on Monday, July 3, 2023. China's auto sales rose 8.8% over a year earlier in the first half of 2023 as electric vehicle purchases surged, but growth is fading after an economic rebound following the end of anti-virus controls cooled, an industry group reported Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Passengers wait near a hybrid luxury SUV from China automaker Lynk&co displayed at the train station in Hangzhou in eastern China’s Zhejiang province on Monday, July 3, 2023. China’s auto sales rose 8.8% over a year earlier in the first half of 2023 as electric vehicle purchases surged, but growth is fading after an economic rebound following the end of anti-virus controls cooled, an industry group reported Tuesday. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By JOE McDONALD
 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China’s auto sales rose 8.8% over a year earlier in the first half of 2023 as electric vehicle purchases surged, but growth is fading as an economic rebound following the end of anti-virus controls cools, an industry group reported Tuesday.

Sales of SUVs, sedans and minivans rose to 11.3 million, decelerating from 2022’s 9.5% growth, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Total vehicle sales including trucks and buses rose 9.8% to 13.2 million.

CAAC earlier forecast this year’s annual sales growth might fall to as low as 3%.

Other news
Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda, left, welcomes U.S. President Joe Biden at the Presidential Palace prior the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Russia's war on Ukraine will top the agenda when NATO leaders meet in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Live Updates | Lithuania and allies beef up security for NATO summit
Lithuania and several of its allies have beefed up security for the NATO summit, with as many as 12,000 troops backed by warships, air defense systems and artillery deployed for the two-day meeting.Lithuanian authorities say almost 50 foreign delegations with 2,400 representatives are gathering in V
PP party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo is displayed on a television screen in a bar during a live broadcast debate with Spanish Prime minister and PSOE candidate Pedro Sanchez ahead the general elections in Madrid, Spain, Monday, July 10, 2023. Sanchez called snap general elections for July 23 after the Socialist party and United We Can took a serious battering in local and regional elections May 28. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spain’s right-wing opposition leader puts Socialist prime minister on defensive in election debate
Spain’s right-wing opposition leader has put Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on the defensive in an election TV debate that saw both leaders accusing each other of pacting with parties they deem dangerous for Spain.
This photo provided by Samsung C&T Corp. shows giant panda Ai Bao and her twin cubs at an amusement park in Yongin, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2023. Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday at the Everland theme park near Seoul, the park’s operator, Samsung C&T resort group, said in a statement Tuesday. (Samsung C&T Corp. via AP)
Panda twins born in South Korea for the 1st time
A giant panda has given birth to twin cubs at a theme park in South Korea. The park’s operator said Tuesday Ai Bao gave birth to the cubs, both female, last Friday.
An email from Kim Patterson, the executive director of the McLennan Community College Foundation, about who to invite to a private dinner with Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas during his visit to McLennan Community College in Waco, Texas, in 2017, is photographed on June 27, 2023. An Associated Press examination of the ethics practices of the U.S. Supreme Court relied on documents obtained from more than 100 public records requests to public colleges, universities and other institutions that have hosted the justices over the past decade.(AP Photo/Jon Elswick)
Inside the AP’s investigation into the ethics practices of the Supreme Court justices
An Associated Press examination of the ethics practices of the U.S. Supreme Court relied on documents obtained from more than 100 public records requests to public colleges, universities and other institutions that have hosted the justices over the past decade.

Global automakers look to China to propel sales growth as U.S. and European demand flattens and are pouring billions of dollars into developing electrics to meet government sales quotas. They face growing competition from Chinese brands that are developing rapidly, taking market share and starting to compete with global majors in their home markets by exporting to Europe and Japan.

China’s economic growth rebounded to 4.5% over a year earlier in the first three months of 2023 from last year’s 3%, the second-lowest annual level in decades. But that recovery faded faster than expected as factory and consumer activity weakened. The ruling Communist Party’s growth target this year is “about 5%,” but some private sector forecasters expect as little as 4%.

Growth in auto sales fell to just 2.1% over a year earlier in June for a total of 2.3 million. Total vehicle sales decelerated to 4.8% for a total of 2.6 million.

Sales of gasoline-electric hybrid and pure-electric vehicles rose 44.1% in the first six months of 2023 to 3.7 million, less than half of 2022’s annual growth of 93.4%, according to CAAM. Their share of total sales rose to a record 28.3% from last year’s 25.6%.

Electrics sales growth slowed to 35.2% over a year earlier in June for a total of 806,000.

China’s leaders have made it the biggest market for electrics by investing billions of dollars in subsidies to get an early lead in what is seen as a promising industry. Beijing has shifted the burden to automakers by requiring them to earn credits for selling electrics, which requires them to develop models buyers want without subsidies. They are forming partnerships to share multibillion-dollar development costs.

Electric vehicle makers including BYD Auto and Geely Group’s Zeekr unit began sales this year in Japan and Europe. Geely also owns Sweden’s Volvo Cars and its all-electric luxury brand, Polestar.

Sales by Chinese brands rose 19.7% over a year earlier to 2 million, down from 2022’s 22.8% growth, according to CAAM.

Exports rose 75.7% over a year earlier in the first half to 2.1 million. Growth in June downshifted to a still-robust 53.2% for a total of 382,000.