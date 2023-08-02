Beijing records 29 inches of rain from Saturday to Wednesday, its most in at least 140 years

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud
World News

Beijing records 29 inches of rain from Saturday to Wednesday, its most in at least 140 years

People walk through a closed bridge which partially submerged by a swollen river as workers were using machinery to block the floodwater at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
1 of 14 | 

People walk through a closed bridge which partially submerged by a swollen river as workers were using machinery to block the floodwater at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Workers use machinery to block the floodwater near a bridge partially submerged by a swollen river at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
2 of 14 | 

Workers use machinery to block the floodwater near a bridge partially submerged by a swollen river at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Solar powered surveillance cameras and crops are seen inundated by a swollen river at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
3 of 14 | 

Solar powered surveillance cameras and crops are seen inundated by a swollen river at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Solar powered surveillance cameras and crops are seen inundated by a swollen river while workers use machinery to block the floods at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
4 of 14 | 

Solar powered surveillance cameras and crops are seen inundated by a swollen river while workers use machinery to block the floods at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A villager looks over a swollen river flooding crops at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
5 of 14 | 

A villager looks over a swollen river flooding crops at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A villager rides past a swollen river flooding crops at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
6 of 14 | 

A villager rides past a swollen river flooding crops at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Villagers chat each others as they look over a swollen river which floods the crops at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
7 of 14 | 

Villagers chat each others as they look over a swollen river which floods the crops at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Villagers look over a swollen river which floods the crops at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
8 of 14 | 

Villagers look over a swollen river which floods the crops at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Villagers look over a swollen river which floods the crops at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
9 of 14 | 

Villagers look over a swollen river which floods the crops at a village in Langfang in Hebei province, China Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents are evacuated by rubber boats through flood waters in Zhuozhou in northern China's Hebei province, south of Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. China's capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days. Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city that borders Beijing's southwest. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
10 of 14 | 

Residents are evacuated by rubber boats through flood waters in Zhuozhou in northern China’s Hebei province, south of Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days. Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city that borders Beijing’s southwest. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents are evacuated by rubber boats through flood waters in Zhuozhou in northern China's Hebei province, south of Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. China's capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days. Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city that borders Beijing's southwest. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
11 of 14 | 

Residents are evacuated by rubber boats through flood waters in Zhuozhou in northern China’s Hebei province, south of Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days. Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city that borders Beijing’s southwest. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents unload supplies from a truck for evacuees from floods in Zhuozhou in northern China's Hebei province, south of Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. China's capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days. Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city that borders Beijing's southwest. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
12 of 14 | 

Residents unload supplies from a truck for evacuees from floods in Zhuozhou in northern China’s Hebei province, south of Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days. Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city that borders Beijing’s southwest. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents are evacuated by rubber boats through flood waters in Zhuozhou in northern China's Hebei province, south of Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. China's capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days. Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city that borders Beijing's southwest. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
13 of 14 | 

Residents are evacuated by rubber boats through flood waters in Zhuozhou in northern China’s Hebei province, south of Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days. Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city that borders Beijing’s southwest. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A woman evacuated from floods carries her pet bird in a cage in Zhuozhou in northern China's Hebei province, south of Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. China's capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days. Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city that borders Beijing's southwest. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
14 of 14 | 

A woman evacuated from floods carries her pet bird in a cage in Zhuozhou in northern China’s Hebei province, south of Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days. Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city that borders Beijing’s southwest. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By ANDY WONG and HUIZHONG WU
 
Share

ZHUZHOU, Hebei (AP) — China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days after being deluged with heavy rains from the remnants of Typhoon Doksuri.

The city recorded 744.8 millimeters (29.3 inches) of rain between Saturday and Wednesday morning, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said Wednesday.

Beijing and the surrounding province of Hebei have been hit by severe flooding because of the record rainfall, with waters rising to dangerous levels. The rain destroyed roads and knocked out power and even pipes carrying drinking water. It flooded rivers surrounding the capital, leaving cars waterlogged, while lifting others onto bridges meant for pedestrians.

Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city in Hebei province that borders Beijing’s southwest. On Tuesday night, police there issued a plea on social media for lights to assist with rescue work.

Other news
A traditional gate is seen inundated by flood waters in the Miaofengshan area on the outskirts of Beijing, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Chinese state media report some have died and others are missing amid flooding in the mountains surrounding the capital Beijing. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Floods around Chinese capital kill at least 20, leave 27 missing as thousands evacuated
A man steps over a fallen tree in the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri in Jinjiang city in southeastern China's Fujian province Friday, July 28, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri has made landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Chinatopix via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri is downgraded to tropical storm status as it leaves southern China
FILE - Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning gestures during a press conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, on July 26, 2023. The Chinese government defended its dealings with Russia as “normal economic and trade cooperation” Friday, July 28, after a United States intelligence report said Beijing possibly provided equipment used in Ukraine that might have military applications. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
China defends trade with Russia after the US says equipment used in Ukraine might have been exported

It’s unknown how many people are trapped in flood-stricken areas in the city and surrounding villages.

On Wednesday, waters in Gu’an county in Hebei, which borders Zhuozhou, reached as high as halfway up a pole where a surveillance camera was installed.

Gu’an county resident Liu Jiwen, 58, was evacuated from his village on Tuesday night. “There’s nothing we can do. It’s natural disaster,” he said.

Two other people were trying to pass through the flooded areas to rescue a relative trapped in a nearby village.

Chinese authorities said Tuesday the torrential rains around Beijing had caused at least 20 deaths and 27 people were missing. Nearly 850,000 people have been relocated due to the downpour and flooding, local authorities in Hebei province said.

The previous record for rainfall was in 1891, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau said Wednesday, when the city received 609 millimeters (24 inches) of rain. The earliest precise measurements made by machines are from 1883.

The record rainfall from Typhoon Doksuri may not be the last. Typhoon Khanun, which was lashing Japan on Wednesday, is expected to head toward China later this week. The powerful storm, with surface winds of up to 180 kph (111 mph), may also hit Taiwan before it reaches China.

Thousands of people were evacuated to shelters in schools and other public buildings in suburban Beijing and in nearby cities. The central government is disbursing 44 million yuan ($6.1 million) for disaster relief in affected provinces.

The severity of the flooding took the Chinese capital by surprise. Beijing usually has dry summers but had a stretch of record-breaking heat this year.

___

Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan. Associated Press news assistant Caroline Chen contributed to this report.