UAW strike
Red Sox fire Chaim Bloom
Arm stocks zoom
NASA UFO report
Vikings vs. Eagles
World News

China welcomes Cambodian and Zambian leaders as it forges deeper ties with Global South

In this photo provided by Cambodia's Prime Minister Telegram, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, during a welcome ceremony in Beijing, China, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Cambodia's Prime Minister Telegram via AP)
1 of 8 | 

In this photo provided by Cambodia’s Prime Minister Telegram, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, during a welcome ceremony in Beijing, China, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Cambodia’s Prime Minister Telegram via AP)
In this photo provided by Cambodia's Prime Minister Telegram, Chinese President Xi Jinping attends during a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, in Beijing, China, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Cambodia's Prime Minister Telegram via AP)
2 of 8 | 

In this photo provided by Cambodia’s Prime Minister Telegram, Chinese President Xi Jinping attends during a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, in Beijing, China, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Cambodia’s Prime Minister Telegram via AP)
In this photo provided by Cambodia's Prime Minister Telegram, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Cambodia's Prime Minister Telegram via AP)
3 of 8 | 

In this photo provided by Cambodia’s Prime Minister Telegram, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet attends a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, China, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Cambodia’s Prime Minister Telegram via AP)
In this photo provided by Cambodia's Prime Minister Telegram, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, during a welcome ceremony in Beijing, China, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Cambodia's Prime Minister Telegram via AP)
4 of 8 | 

In this photo provided by Cambodia’s Prime Minister Telegram, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, during a welcome ceremony in Beijing, China, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Cambodia’s Prime Minister Telegram via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Cambodia's new prime minister, Hun Manet, has arrived in Beijing on his first official trip abroad since taking office last month. He arrived on Thursday and is scheduled to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on a visit that demonstrates Cambodia's warm relations with China, its closest political and economic ally. (Yue Yuewei/Xinhua via AP)
5 of 8 | 

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet lays a wreath at the Monument to the People’s Heroes on the Tiananmen Square in Beijing on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Cambodia’s new prime minister, Hun Manet, has arrived in Beijing on his first official trip abroad since taking office last month. He arrived on Thursday and is scheduled to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on a visit that demonstrates Cambodia’s warm relations with China, its closest political and economic ally. (Yue Yuewei/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, visiting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, right, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Liu Bin/Xinhua via AP)
6 of 8 | 

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, visiting Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, right, and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Liu Bin/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center right, and his wife Peng Liyuan, right, pose for photos with visiting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and Venezuela's first lady Cilia Flores before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Huang Jingwen/Xinhua via AP)
7 of 8 | 

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center right, and his wife Peng Liyuan, right, pose for photos with visiting Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and Venezuela’s first lady Cilia Flores before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Huang Jingwen/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, visiting Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, left, shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Liu Bin/Xinhua via AP)
8 of 8 | 

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, visiting Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro, left, shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Liu Bin/Xinhua via AP)
 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of China and Zambia announced an upgrading of their ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership on Friday, as the world’s second-largest economy forges deeper ties with the Global South.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also met new Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet earlier the same day, and with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this week.

The trio of leaders from Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America speak to China’s growing role in those parts of the world. Chinese state banks have financed roads and other infrastructure projects and Chinese companies have built factories, mines, hotels and casinos.

China has in turn won diplomatic support from many Global South countries on contentious debates and votes at the U.N. and from Cambodia in China’s territorial disputes with other Southeast Asian nations in the South China Sea.

Other news
A copy of a new, government-written fourth-grade textbook is held by Luz de Teresa Oteysa, researcher at the Institute of Mathematics of the UNAM, during an interview at her office in Mexico City, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. A series of about three dozen government-written, free textbooks introduce a new teaching method, something never before done in Mexico, where in the past, each administration updated the texts but kept the subjects largely the same. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
In Mexico, accusations of ‘communism’ and ‘fascism’ mark school textbook debate
In this image provided by Sarah Shah, the advocacy group Indian American Impact, which runs the fact-checking site Desifacts.org, passes out Parle-G cookies with voting plan stickers at a Diwali even in Doylestown, Pa., on Oct. 23, 2022. Community organizations are gearing up for what they expect will be a worsening onslaught of disinformation targeting voters of color as the 2024 election approaches. (Sarah Shah via AP)
Election disinformation campaigns targeted voters of color in 2020. Experts expect 2024 to be worse
FILE - Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera speaks with media outside Miami federal court, in Miami, Dec. 20, 2022. The former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government not only did no apparent work, but also channeled a large chunk of the money to a yacht company on behalf of a fugitive billionaire, according to new allegations in a civil suit filed Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman, File)
Judge criticizes prosecutors’ handling of Venezuela case against ex-Miami congressman

Its outreach to the Global South has taken on greater geopolitical import as China seeks allies to push back against growing pressure from the United States and its partners on multiple fronts.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported online that Xi and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema announced the upgraded partnership at a meeting at the Great Hall of the People, a monumental building on one side of Beijing’s Tiananmen Square.

That came two days after China announced it had upgraded diplomatic ties with Venezuela to an “all weather” partnership — a status China has granted to only a handful of countries — after the Xi-Maduro meeting.

Development loans from China and others have saddled some countries, including Zambia, with unsustainable debt levels, sparking debt crises that stymie economic development. More than 40% of Cambodia’s $10 billion in foreign debt is owed to Chinese institutions.

Hun Manet made China his first official foreign visit after succeeding his father, Hun Sen, who ruled Cambodia for 40 years.

The U.S. had shown disapproval of Hun Sen’s undemocratic moves and is uneasy over the expansion of a Cambodian naval facility with Chinese assistance. Hun Sen consistently denied that Cambodia had granted China the right to set up its own military base at Ream Naval Base.

After his meetings in Beijing, Hun Manet plans to join other Southeast Asian leaders this weekend in southern China at the 20th ASEAN-China Expo, which promotes cooperation in trade, investment and tourism.