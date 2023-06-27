Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Prigozhin's troops who joined him in the uprising will not face prosecution and those who did not will be offered contracts by the Defense Ministry. After the deal was reached Saturday, Prigozhin ordered his troops to halt their march on Moscow and retreat to field camps in Ukraine, where they have been fighting alongside Russian troops. (AP Photo)
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a town hall event in Hollis, N.H., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
File - Harvard University students celebrate their graduate degrees in public health during Harvard commencement ceremonies, Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Cambridge, Mass. A pause on student loan payments that's been in place since the start of the COVID pandemic will end late this summer if Congress approves a debt ceiling and budget deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
A general view of the U.S. Supreme Court, Friday, June 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
China’s premier says economic growth is accelerating and the country can hit its 5% target this year

Chinese Premier Li Qiang gestures as he delivers his opening speech for the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023, also known as the Summer Davos, at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in northern China's Tianjin Municipality, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, not in photo, during their bilateral meeting in Tianjin, China, ahead of the annual World Economic Forum New Champions meeting Monday, June 26, 2023. (Wang Zhao/Pool Photo via AP)
Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivers his opening speech for the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023, also known as the Summer Davos, at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in northern China's Tianjin Municipality, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivers his opening speech for the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023, also known as the Summer Davos, at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in northern China's Tianjin Municipality, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Chinese Premier Li Qiang gestures as he delivers his opening speech for the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting of the New Champions 2023, also known as the Summer Davos, at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center in northern China's Tianjin Municipality, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is seen during a meeting with Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, in Tianjin, China, ahead of the annual World Economic Forum New Champions meeting Monday, June 26, 2023. (Wang Zhao/Pool Photo via AP)
BEIJING (AP) — China’s No. 2 leader said Tuesday that economic growth accelerated in the latest quarter and expressed confidence it can hit the ruling Communist Party’s official target of 5% for the year.

Premier Li Qiang, speaking at a conference in the eastern city of Tianjin, gave no figure for the three months ending in June but said it was faster than the previous quarter’s 4.5%.

The world’s second-largest economy rebounded from 2022’s unusually weak 3% growth following the end of anti-virus controls on travel and business activity. But that faded faster than expected. Consumer and factory activity weakened in May and record-setting youth unemployment spiked up.

“It is expected that the second quarter will be faster than the first quarter,” Li said at the World Economic Forum. “We expect to achieve the economic growth rate of about 5% determined at the start of the year.”

Private sector forecasters expect China’s economic output to grow by at least 5% this year, but some have cut their outlooks following May’s weak activity.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government appears to be avoiding a large-scale economic stimulus to prevent another rise in debt Beijing worries is dangerously high.

Growth in retail sales decelerated in May to 12.7% over a year earlier, from the previous month’s 18.4%. Growth in factory output fell after interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe to cool inflation depressed demand for Chinese goods. May exports sank compared with a year earlier.

A government survey found unemployment among young people in cities spiked to a record 20.8%.