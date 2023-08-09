Death toll in recent Beijing flooding rises to 33, with 18 still missing

Dennis Willard, spokesperson for One Person One Vote, celebrates the results of the election during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio voters have resoundingly rejected a Republican-backed measure that would have made it more difficult to pass abortion protections. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Ohio rejects Issue 1 in special election
FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July 11, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada, left, and Megan Thee Stallion at the premiere of "P-Valley," June 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photos by Amy Harris, left, Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, people carry a wounded person from a damaged building after Russian missile strikes in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP Photo)
Russia-Ukraine war
Willie Perry, known as DJ Casper, poses for a photo, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 in Chicago. Willie Perry Jr., a Chicago disc jockey known as “DJ Casper” and creator of the iconic “Cha Cha Slide” dance, has died. He was 58. Perry was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, and his wife confirmed his death Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 in a statement to WLS-TV. (James Foster/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
DJ Casper, creator of ‘Cha Cha Slide,’ dies at 58
Lottery forms are shown, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Presidente Supermarket in the Little Havana neighborhood of Miami. Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $1.55 billion, making it the third-largest ever ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Historic Mega Millions jackpot
World News

Death toll in recent Beijing flooding rises to 33, with 18 still missing

Residents wash their suitcase and belongings on a damaged bank of a canal clogged with flood debris in the aftermath of flood waters from an overflowing river in the Mentougou district on the outskirts of Beijing on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. The death toll in recent flooding in China's capital rose, officials said Wednesday, as much of the country's north remains threatened by unusually heavy rainfall. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Soldiers and workers clear muds clogged on a square of a commercial office building in the aftermath of flood waters from an overflowing river in the Mentougou district on the outskirts of Beijing on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. The death toll in recent flooding in China's capital rose, officials said Wednesday, as much of the country's north remains threatened by unusually heavy rainfall. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, heavy machineries carry out restoration work near a collapsed road in the aftermath of flood waters from an overflowing river in Shijiaying Town of Fangshan District on the outskirts of Beijing on Aug. 6, 2023. The death toll in recent flooding in China's capital rose, officials said Wednesday, Aug. 9, as much of the country's north remains threatened by unusually heavy rainfall. (Ju Huanzong/Xinhua via AP)
Floods debris are left over near a commercial office building in the aftermath of flood waters from an overflowing river in the Mentougou district on the outskirts of Beijing on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. The death toll in recent flooding in China's capital rose, officials said Wednesday, as much of the country's north remains threatened by unusually heavy rainfall. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A man walks by damaged vehicles left over with the floods debris clogged on a street in the aftermath of flood waters from an overflowing river in the Mentougou district on the outskirts of Beijing on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. The death toll in recent flooding in China's capital rose, officials said Wednesday, as much of the country's north remains threatened by unusually heavy rainfall. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
BEIJING (AP) — The death toll in recent flooding in China’s capital rose to 33, including five rescuers, and another 18 people remain missing, officials said Wednesday, as much of the country’s north remains threatened by unusually heavy rainfall.

Days of heavy rain hit areas in the city’s mountainous western outskirts especially hard, causing the collapse of 59,000 homes, damage to almost 150,000 others and flooding of more than 15,000 hectares (37,000 acres) of cropland, according to the city government.

Scores of roads were damaged, along with more than 100 bridges, Xia Linmao, a Beijing vice mayor, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

The casualty and damage numbers were current as of Tuesday, Xia said, adding that rescue efforts remained underway. Given the level of damage, it could take up to three years to restore full functions, Xia said.

Other parts of China have also seen heavy flooding, partly from the impact of Typhoon Doksuri over the weekend, leaving dozens dead and missing. Hebei province just outside Beijing has seen some of the region’s worst flooding. Floodwaters in Zhuozhou, southwest of Beijing, started to recede Saturday, allowing some of the 125,000 evacuated residents to return to their homes.

Meanwhile, other areas are suffering from scorching summer heat and drought, threatening residents’ heath and the autumn harvest. Heavy rains have battered northern China since late July, disrupting the lives of millions.

Six people died and four went missing in the city of Shulan in the northeastern province of Jilin, which experienced five straight days of rainfall, turning streets into rivers and forcing the evacuation of tens of thousands. Heilongjiang province to the north has also seen rivers overflow their banks.

China’s deadliest and most destructive floods in recent history were in 1998, when 4,150 people died, most of them along the Yangtze River.

In 2021, more than 300 people died in the central province of Henan. Record rainfall inundated the provincial capital of Zhengzhou on July 20 that year, turning streets into rushing rivers and flooding at least part of a subway line.