President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Hunter Biden arrives at court
In this image provide by NOAA, the sun shines on coral showing sign of bleaching at Cheeca Rocks off the coast of Islamorada, Fla., on July 23, 2023. Scientists have seen devastating effects from prolonged hot water surrounding Florida — coral bleaching and some death. (Andrew Ibarra/NOAA via AP)
Water in Florida hits hot tub temperatures
Emergency responders battle flames as a large construction crane caught fire in Manhattan on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 in New York. The crane caught fire and its arm hit a building as it crashed to the street below. (WABC via AP)
Construction crane catches fire in New York
FILE - NatWest Chief Executive Officer Alison Rose at NatWest's headquarters in London, on March 21, 2023 where she hosted the inaugural meeting of her new Business Taskforce for Early Childhood. The chief executive of one of NatWest, one of Britain's biggest banks, left her job on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after discussing personal details of a client, the populist politician Nigel Farage, with a journalist. (Daniel Leal/Pool Photo via AP, File)
UK bank CEO ousted
Neurosurgeon Nikita Lombrozo operates on a patient who sustained a shrapnel injury on the left part of the brain, at Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine, Friday, July 14, 2023. A surge of wounded soldiers has coincided with the major counteroffensive Ukraine launched last month to try to recapture its land from Russian forces. Surgeons at Mechnikov Hospital, one of the country's biggest, are busier now than perhaps at any other time since Russia began its invasion 17 months ago. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Ukraine’s war surgeons
World News

China’s sharp-tongued foreign minister is ousted, but his combative style is expected to continue

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, attends the 13th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. China removed its sometimes outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang on Tuesday and replaced him with his predecessor Wang Yi at an unusually scheduled meeting, a move that has fueled rumors about what might be going on with the nation's Communist Party elite. (Zhang Yudong/Xinhua via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, attends the 13th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security in Johannesburg, South Africa, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. China removed its sometimes outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang on Tuesday and replaced him with his predecessor Wang Yi at an unusually scheduled meeting, a move that has fueled rumors about what might be going on with the nation’s Communist Party elite. (Zhang Yudong/Xinhua via AP)

 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China’s sharp-tongued foreign minister, Qin Gang, was something of an avatar for nationalist Communist Party leader and President Xi Jinping, warning of “conflict and confrontation” with the U.S., the stakes of which could be the “future of humanity.”

Now, Qin has been dismissed from office in the biggest political tumult to strike China in a decade.

Qin’s departure was announced Tuesday after a month-long disappearance from public view, sparking rumors of personal scandals or friction within the top party echelons. He was absent from key meetings as the U.S. sent Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other officials to Beijing.

Related Coverage
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, right, at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, on June 18, 2023. China has removed outspoken foreign minister Qin Gang from office and replaced him with his predecessor, Wang Yi. In an announcement on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, state media gave no reason for Qin’s removal, but it comes after he dropped out of sight almost one month ago amid speculation over his personal affairs and political rivalries.(Leah Millis/Pool Photo via AP, File)
China removes its outspoken foreign minister during a bumpy time in relations with the US
FILE - Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, listens to a journalist's question during a press conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing, on March 3, 2023. Pan Gongsheng was named China’s central bank governor Tuesday, July 25, in the widely anticipated final major appointment of the ruling Communist Party’s once-a-decade change of power. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
China names Pan Gongsheng to lead central bank, succeeding Yi Gang
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, foreground, prepares to offer a flower at a liberation war martyrs cemetery in Pyongyang, North Korea Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the armistice that halted fighting in the 1950-53 Korean War. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Chinese and Russian officials to join North Korean commemorations of Korean War armistice

It also comes during economic challenges and poor relations with the United States and other nations that China relies on for economic development but is also seeking to push aside in its drive to overcome the Western-led economic order.

Ultimately, Qin’s situation reflects back on Xi, who has concentrated power under his direct authority to a degree not seen since Mao Zedong in the 1960s. Xi was seen as backing the 57-year-old Qin’s swift rise from ministry spokesperson to protocol chief — where he oversaw arrangements for Xi’s overseas trips — to ambassador to the U.S. and then foreign minister.

“The real issue of the Qin affair is that it showed how poor Xi’s judgment was is in helicoptering Qin to the foreign minister post, and then took so long to act on his removal,” said Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute at the London University School of Oriental and African Studies and a longtime analyst of Chinese leadership dynamics.

“Xi is not losing control, but those in the party who are secretly against Xi must be drawing lessons on Xi’s weaknesses,” Tsang said. Before Qin became an issue, Xi “showed decisiveness whether he’s right or not.”

“He has not shown that over the Qin affair, which is hugely embarrassing for him,” Tsang said.

Qin’s predecessor, Wang Yi, has been appointed as caretaker minister. Wang currently heads the party’s foreign affairs division overseen by Xi.

The party, not the government, dictates policy and the foreign minister is essentially a functionary. Yet, the position holds considerable prestige, and Qin’s shared background with Xi as descendants of the founders of the People’s Republic likely gave him a leg-up in the cut-throat world of the Chinese bureaucracy.

All mention of Qin had been deleted from the Foreign Ministry’s website by Wednesday. However, he is still listed as a state councilor, a Cabinet-level position with various responsibilities, an indication that his political future is not completely doomed.

Neither Xi or any of his top aides has commented on Qin’s fate and it’s unclear whether it will have any serious impact on Xi, who has eliminated his political rivals by imprisonment or retirement and struck down term limits, allowing him to stay in power potentially for life.

Asked Wednesday about Qin’s removal, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said only that she had no new information to release, and that the ministry website was being “updated according to relevant regulations.”

“Regarding China-U.S. relations, we have a consistent position. We always view and develop relations with the U.S. in the principle of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. The two countries always maintain dialogue and contact at various levels. This remains unchanged,” Mao said.