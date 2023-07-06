A man cools off at an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, Monday, June 26, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Climate

Beijing orders outdoor work to be halted as scorching summer heat soars

FILE - A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Employers in Beijing were ordered Thursday, July 6, by the government to stop outdoor work after scorching summer heat in the Chinese capital was forecast to reach 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
FILE - A security guard wearing an electric fan on his neck wipes his sweat on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Employers in Beijing were ordered Thursday, July 6, by the government to stop outdoor work after scorching summer heat in the Chinese capital was forecast to reach 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

FILE - A woman uses a sweater to shield from the sun as she walls on a street on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Employers in Beijing were ordered Thursday, July 6, by the government to stop outdoor work after scorching summer heat in the Chinese capital was forecast to reach 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
FILE - A woman uses a sweater to shield from the sun as she walls on a street on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Employers in Beijing were ordered Thursday, July 6, by the government to stop outdoor work after scorching summer heat in the Chinese capital was forecast to reach 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

Residents swim at an urban waterway to cool off from an unseasonably hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a brief respite from sweltering heat. Beijing reported 9.8 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F), the National Climate Center said Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents swim at an urban waterway to cool off from an unseasonably hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a brief respite from sweltering heat. Beijing reported 9.8 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F), the National Climate Center said Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Residents carry umbrellas to shield from the sun as they take rest on a bench on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a brief respite from sweltering heat. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents carry umbrellas to shield from the sun as they take rest on a bench on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a brief respite from sweltering heat. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers evacuate flood trapped residents following a flood in Wanzhou District, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a relative respite from sweltering heat. (Ran Mengjun/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, rescuers evacuate flood trapped residents following a flood in Wanzhou District, in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a relative respite from sweltering heat. (Ran Mengjun/Xinhua via AP)

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, members of the Chinese People's Armed Police Force evacuate flood trapped residents in Wanzhou District, in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a relative respite from sweltering heat. (Li Yuyang/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, members of the Chinese People’s Armed Police Force evacuate flood trapped residents in Wanzhou District, in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a relative respite from sweltering heat. (Li Yuyang/Xinhua via AP)

Residents cool off from a hot day at an urban waterway in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a brief respite from sweltering heat. Beijing reported 9.8 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F), the National Climate Center said Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Residents cool off from a hot day at an urban waterway in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a brief respite from sweltering heat. Beijing reported 9.8 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F), the National Climate Center said Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A woman helps a child to switch on an electric fan on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a brief respite from sweltering heat. Beijing reported 9.8 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F), the National Climate Center said Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A woman helps a child to switch on an electric fan on a hot day in Beijing, Monday, July 3, 2023. Heavy flooding has displaced thousands of people around China as the capital had a brief respite from sweltering heat. Beijing reported 9.8 straight days when the temperature exceeded 35 C (95 F), the National Climate Center said Monday. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

BEIJING (AP) — Employers in Beijing were ordered Thursday by the government to stop outdoor work after scorching summer heat in the Chinese capital was forecast to reach 40 degrees centigrade (104 Fahrenheit).

Government departments were ordered to ensure the elderly and ill could stay cool after the city of 22 million people issued a “red alert,” the highest level of a warning system for extreme temperatures.

The government reported on Monday that Beijing recorded 10 days of temperatures above 35 C (95 F), the longest streak of its kind since 1961.

“Relevant departments and units shall take emergency measures for heatstroke prevention and cooling,” said a city government notice. It told employers to “stop outdoor operations.”

At the same time, flooding has forced thousands of people to flee their homes in southern China.

The government on Wednesday issued an alert for possible flash flooding in Inner Mongolia in the north, Heilongjiang in the northeast and Tibet and Sichuan in the southwest.

People are enduring torrid temperatures across much of the globe. The Earth’s average temperature remained at a record high Wednesday, after two days in which the planet reached unofficial records. It’s the latest marker in a series of climate-change-driven extremes.