Metallica postpones concert
Alabama riverfront brawl pleas
Burning Man flooding
Corgi parade
Russia-Ukraine war
World News

China’s Xi will skip G20 summit in India during a period of soured bilateral relations

FILE - Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends a meeting with Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa, unseen, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on July 11, 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping will skip this week’s Group of 20 summit in India, amid a downturn in bilateral relations, with Premier Li Qiang to attend in his place, China’s Foreign Ministry said Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool, File)

FILE - Chinese Premier Li Qiang attends a meeting with Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masatsugu Asakawa, unseen, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, on July 11, 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping will skip this week’s Group of 20 summit in India, amid a downturn in bilateral relations, with Premier Li Qiang to attend in his place, China’s Foreign Ministry said Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool, File)

 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping is apparently skipping this week’s Group of 20 summit in India as bilateral relations remain icy.

Instead, Premier Li Qiang will represent China at the Sept. 9-10 gathering, the Foreign Ministry said Monday in a one sentence notice on its website.

Relations between China and India have grown frosty over their disputed border, and three years ago the tensions resulted in a clash in the Ladakh region that killed 20 Indian and four soldiers. It turned into a long-running standoff in the rugged mountainous area, where each side has stationed tens of thousands of military personnel backed by artillery, tanks and fighter jets.

Frictions have also risen over trade and India’s growing strategic ties with China’s main rival the United States. Both India and China have expelled the other’s journalists.

Other news
FILE — Displaced families arrive after being rescued by boat from a flooded area of Buzi district, 200 kilometers (120 miles) outside Beira, Mozambique, Saturday, March 23, 2019. Much of the world takes daily weather forecasts for granted. But most of Africa's 1.3 billion people live with little advance knowledge of what's to come. That can be deadly, with damage running in the billions of dollars. The first Africa Climate Summit opens this week in Kenya to highlight the continent that will suffer the most from climate change while contributing to it the least. At the heart of every issue on the agenda, from energy to agriculture, is the lack of data collection that drives decisions as basic as when to plant and when to flee. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File)
As Africa opens a climate summit, poor weather forecasting keeps the continent underprepared
This image provided by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) shows Vikram lander as seen by the navigation camera on Pragyan Rover on Aug. 30, 2023. India’s moon rover has confirmed the presence of sulfur and detected several other elements on the surface near the lunar south pole a week after the country’s historic moon landing. ISRO says the rover’s laser-induced spectroscope instrument also has detected aluminum, iron, calcium, chromium, titanium, manganese, oxygen and silicon. (Indian Space Research Organisation via AP)
India’s moon rover completes its walk. Scientists analyzing data looking for signs of frozen water
Pakistan's and India's players great each others after the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan was called off due to rain in Pallekele, Sri Lanka on Saturday, Sep. 2. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)
India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup abandoned due to rain

India recently overtook China as the world’s most populous nation and the two are rivals in technology, space exploration and global trade.

Chinese and Indian military commanders met just last month and pledged to “maintain the peace and tranquility” along their disputed border, in an apparent effort by the sides to stabilize the situation.

The Line of Actual Control separates Chinese- and Indian-held territories from Ladakh in the west to India’s eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims in its entirety. India and China fought a war over their border in 1962. As its name suggests, the line divides the areas of physical control rather than territorial claims.

According to India, the de facto border is 3,488 kilometers (2,167 miles) long, but China promotes a considerably shorter figure.

In all, China claims some 90,000 square kilometers (35,000 square miles) of territory in India’s northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh with its mainly Buddhist population.

India says China occupies 38,000 square kilometers (15,000 square miles) of its territory in the Aksai Chin Plateau, which India considers part of Ladakh, where the current faceoff is happening.

China, in the meantime, began cementing relations with India’s archrival Pakistan and backing it on the issue of disputed Kashmir.

Firefights broke out again in 1967 and 1975, leading to more deaths on both sides. They’ve since adopted protocols, including an agreement not to use firearms, but those protocols have fractured.

Other than the potential effects on China-India relations, Xi’s absence at the summit will also eliminate the possibility of an interaction with U.S. President Joe Biden. China-U.S. relations remain at a historic low despite recent visits by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other officials to Beijing.

Xi has accumulated more power at home than any Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, and has adopted an increasingly aggressive approach to what he views as China’s territorial interests in the South China Sea and toward self-governing Taiwan, which China threatens to annex by force if necessary.

At the same time, China has struggled to recover economically from the hard-line policies it took to control COVID-19. Foreign businesses also have complained of an increasingly difficult environment in which to invest in and trade with the country.