World News

Presidents of Indonesia and China meet to discuss joint projects and regional politics

In this photo released by the Press and Media Bureau of the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center left, and his wife Iriana disembark from their plane upon arrival at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, China, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived Thursday in China and planned to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, a state news agency reported. (Laily Rachev/Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)
1 of 5 | 

In this photo released by the Press and Media Bureau of the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center left, and his wife Iriana disembark from their plane upon arrival at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, China, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived Thursday in China and planned to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, a state news agency reported. (Laily Rachev/Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)
In this photo released by the Press and Media Bureau of the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and his wife Iriana, second left, are greeted by dancers upon arrival at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, China, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived Thursday in China and planned to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, a state news agency reported. (Laily Rachev/Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)
2 of 5 | 

In this photo released by the Press and Media Bureau of the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and his wife Iriana, second left, are greeted by dancers upon arrival at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, China, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived Thursday in China and planned to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, a state news agency reported. (Laily Rachev/Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)
In this photo released by the Press and Media Bureau of the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and his wife Iriana disembark from their plane upon arrival at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, China, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived Thursday in China and planned to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, a state news agency reported. (Laily Rachev/Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)
3 of 5 | 

In this photo released by the Press and Media Bureau of the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, left, and his wife Iriana disembark from their plane upon arrival at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, China, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived Thursday in China and planned to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, a state news agency reported. (Laily Rachev/Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center, waves as he arrives in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Widodo arrived in Chengdu on Thursday to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games. (Jiang Hongjing/Xinhua via AP)
4 of 5 | 

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, center, waves as he arrives in Chengdu in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Widodo arrived in Chengdu on Thursday to attend the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games. (Jiang Hongjing/Xinhua via AP)
In this photo released by the Press and Media Bureau of the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, second right, and his wife Iriana, right, wave as they are greeted by dancers upon arrival at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, China, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived Thursday in China and planned to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, a state news agency reported. (Laily Rachev/Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)
5 of 5 | 

In this photo released by the Press and Media Bureau of the Indonesian Presidential Palace, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, second right, and his wife Iriana, right, wave as they are greeted by dancers upon arrival at Chengdu Tianfu International Airport in Chengdu, China, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived Thursday in China and planned to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, a state news agency reported. (Laily Rachev/Indonesian Presidential Palace via AP)
 
BEIJING (AP) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday in southwestern China for talks about joint projects that include Indonesia’s development of a new capital.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the governments of China and Indonesia signed several agreements, including to exchange knowledge and experience for the capital project. Indonesia plans to move its capital from the congested and polluted city of Jakarta on its main island of Java to Nusantara on Borneo island next year.

During their meeting in Chengdu, the two leaders also discussed investments, cooperation in areas such as health, research and technology, and regional issues, including China’s relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, according to a statement from Widodo.

“The Indo-Pacific is a strategic area that we must protect as a peaceful and stable area,” said Indonesia’s president, whose country holds the chairmanship of ASEAN this year.

Widodo is on a three-day visit to China and also plans to meet with Chinese businesspeople to discuss possible investments in Indonesia, especially in the petrochemical, renewable energy and health sectors, the statement added.

He also is scheduled to attend the opening of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu.

Indonesia and China are members of the Group of 20 major developed and emerging economies. China is Indonesia’s largest trade and investment partner.

Indonesia wants a bigger role as a supplier of nickel and other raw materials to China’s fast-growing electric car brands.

___

Associated Press writer Edna Tarigan contributed from Jakarta, Indonesia.