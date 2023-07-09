9 missing in China landslide sparked by heavy rains amid flooding and searing temperatures

FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Hunter Biden
FILE - Daniel Banyai, the owner of Slate Ridge Vermont, speaks to supporters, April 17, 2021, in West Pawlet, Vt., during a Second Amendment Day Picnic at the unpermitted gun range and firearms training center. A judge on Thursday, July 6, 2023, ordered Banyai arrested until he proves that parts of the 30-acre facility has been removed or demolished. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)
Slate Ridge
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - This photo, taken in New York on July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, right, and that of Twitter. In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app, Threads. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Twitter and Threads
FILE - A gay Pride rainbow flag flies with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., on Friday, April 19, 2019. As of June 2023, more than 6,000 United Methodist congregations — a fifth of the U.S. total — have now received permission to leave the denomination amid a schism over theology and the role of LGBTQ people in the nation's second-largest Protestant denomination. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
United Methodist congregations
World News

9 missing in China landslide sparked by heavy rains amid flooding and searing temperatures

FILE - A woman wearing an electric fan and carrying an umbrella visits the Forbidden City on a sweltering day in Beijing, on July 7, 2023. Earlier this week, Beijing reported more than nine straight days with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), a streak unseen since 1961. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

FILE - A woman wearing an electric fan and carrying an umbrella visits the Forbidden City on a sweltering day in Beijing, on July 7, 2023. Earlier this week, Beijing reported more than nine straight days with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), a streak unseen since 1961. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Nine people are missing in central China after a landslide sparked by heavy rains amid flooding and searing temperatures across much of the country, authorities said Sunday.

Five people were rescued from under the rubble at a highway construction site in the central province of Hubei, where the accident occurred on Saturday. Crews were still excavating in hopes of finding more survivors.

Tens of thousands of people have been moved to shelters amid heavy flooding in northern, central and southeastern China. Seasonal flooding is a regular occurrence in China, but this year’s rising waters have been accompanied by unusually prolonged stretches of high temperatures.

Other news
FILE - Kayak and canoe outfitter Jessie Fuentes walks along the Rio Grande under a warm sun Thursday, July 6, 2023. As the heat breaks records, weakening and sickening people, it’s worth remembering that dire heat waves have inspired effective efforts to prevent heat illness. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Cities have long made plans for extreme heat. Are they enough in a warming world?
With Earth breaking average heat records, cities are sure to be giving a fresh look at their readiness plans for temperatures that can kill.
FILE - California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, smiles as he talks with reporters at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. Rivas has said little about his specific priorities as speaker but has emphasized the importance of a unified caucus. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
From poverty to power, new California Speaker seeks Democratic caucus unity but offers few details
California Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas has assumed one of the most influential political offices this month.
FILE - San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, left, and FBI assistant Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul speak to the media during a news conference announcing the arrest of murder suspect Francisco Oropeza on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas. Law enforcement officials captured Oropeza on Tuesday night at a home near Houston, ending a four-day manhunt for a suspect who police believe fled after a mass shooting that left five dead. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
Takeaways from AP’s investigation of a Texas sheriff’s history of alleged corruption and dysfunction
Sheriff Greg Capers was the picture of a Texas lawman as he announced the capture of a suspected mass shooter.
FILE - San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers answers a question after a news conference, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. Capers’ turn in the national spotlight after an April mass shooting belied years of complaints about corruption and dysfunction that were previously unknown outside the piney woods of San Jacinto County. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Deputies accused a Texas sheriff of corruption and dysfunction. Then came the mass shooting
Sheriff Greg Capers was the picture of a Texas lawman as he announced the capture of a suspected mass shooter.

With its more than 9 million square kilometers (4 million square miles) of land area, China is being hit simultaneously this summer by heatwaves, flooding and drought.

Cities have opened their air raid shelters to offer residents relief from the heat.

Earlier this week, Beijing reported more than nine straight days with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), a streak unseen since 1961.

Authorities have issued health alerts and, in the capital and elsewhere, suspended outdoor work, although many workers continued to deliver packages, lay bricks and haul goods amid fears over a faltering economic recovery.

So far, two deaths in Beijing have been attributed to the scorching heat. Health authorities said a tour guide collapsed and died of heat stroke Sunday while giving a tour of the Summer Palace — a vast, 18th century imperial garden. Last month, a woman in Beijing also died from a heat stroke.

Health authorities in Shaoxing, a city in Zhejiang province, said Thursday they have recorded deaths caused by the heat but did not specify any details.

Chinese cities such as Chongqing, a southwestern metropolis known for its torrid summers, have for years used their air raid tunnels as public cooling centers.

The shelters are now often equipped with seating areas and offer access to water, refreshments, heat stroke medicine and in some cases amenities such as Wi-Fi, television and table-tennis equipment.

Weather authorities warned Thursday that severe drought in northern China was threatening crops and stressing overworked electric grids. Meanwhile, heavy flooding in southern China has displaced thousands of people over the past few weeks.

Earth’s average temperature set a new unofficial record high Thursday, the third such milestone in a week that already rated as the hottest on record.