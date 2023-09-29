Dianne Feinstein
Tupac Shakur arrest
Government shutdown
New York flooding
Navy testing for steroids
Sports

Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev untroubled in the first round at the China Open

 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz made a comfortable debut in China on Friday with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over qualifier Yannick Hanfmann in the first round of the China Open.

In his first competitive match since the semifinals of the U.S. Open, the Spaniard traded breaks early before taking control.

“I’m really happy to be able to win this match in straight sets,” Alcaraz said. “I tried to be really focussed on every part of my game. I have to improve a little bit so I’m really happy to do it and have another chance to be better in the next round.”

Alcaraz will next face Lorenzo Musetti, who beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

Other news
FILE - Lindsay Davenport speaks during induction ceremonies at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I., Saturday, July 12, 2014. Davenport will take over from Kathy Rinaldi as the U.S. captain for the Billie Jean King Cup after this year's competition ends. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Lindsay Davenport will be the next US captain for the Billie Jean King Cup
FILE - In this June 3, 2016 file photo, India's Leander Paes celebrates when playing with Switzerland's Martina Hingis in the mixed doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament against India's Sania Mirza and Croatia's Ivan Dodic at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Leander Paes, the owner of 18 Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles or mixed doubles, is the first Asian man to be nominated for the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the player category, announced Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Leander Paes is the first Asian man nominated as a player to the International Tennis Hall of Fame
Team World's Taylor Fritz, fourth from left, and Ben Shelton, fifth from left, hoist the Laver Cup in front of teammates, John McEnroe, left, and Rod Laver, second from left, after Team World defeated Team Europe at the Laver Cup tennis tournament in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Team World beats Team Europe to claim back-to-back Laver Cup titles

Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev defeated Tommy Paul 6-2, 6-1. The U.S. Open finalist made only three unforced errors in his first visit to China in four years.

“I played great. The start of the match was not easy, but it’s never easy first round, especially in another part of the world,” Medvedev said. “Then I was playing better and better during the match, so I’m happy about my level.”

The Russian will next face Alex de Minaur on Saturday.

Third-seeded Holger Rune, fifth-seeded Andriy Rublev, sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner, seventh-seeded Casper Ruud and eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev also won, while fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas was eliminated.

Tsitsipas lost to Nicolas Jarry 6-4, 6-4.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis