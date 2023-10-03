Charlotte Sena found
Henry Cuellar carjacked
Nepal earthquake
Seahawks beat Giants
Powerball jackpot
Sports

Top-ranked Sabalenka, Gauff get through tough matches to advance at China Open

 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka and U.S. Open champion Coco Gauff navigated tricky second-round opponents to advance at the China Open on Tuesday.

Sabalenka, making her debut at No. 1 in Beijing, came from a break down in each set to see off qualifier Katie Boulter 7-5, 7-6 (2).

“In the key moments I played a little bit better than her,” said Sabalenka, who will play 36th-ranked Jasmine Paolini in the last 16. “I think it was all about the last games in each set. I mean, she had the opportunity. I’m super happy that I didn’t give her easily those sets.”

The third-ranked Gauff had to rally from a break down in the deciding set to defeat Petra Martic 7-5, 5-7, 7-6 (2). The 48th-ranked Martic served for the match after breaking Gauff for a 5-4 lead, but the American broke back and then dominated the tiebreaker.

Other news
FILE - Andy Murray of Britain leaves Margaret Court Arena after 4 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2023, following his five set win over Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. The Australian Open will begin on a Sunday next year and expand to a 15-day event for the first time. Tennis Australia announced the change on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, saying its intention is to decrease the likelihood of late-night finishes for the athletes and spectators. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan, File)
The Australian Open will start on Sunday and last 15 days. The hope is to reduce late nights.
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates after defeating Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the second round of the men's singles in the China Open tennis tournament at the Diamond Court in Beijing, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Alcaraz cruises into China Open quarterfinals. Sabalenka wins on debut as top-ranked woman
Veronika Kudermetova of Russia kisses her champion trophy during the award ceremony for the singles after defeating Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
Kudermetova wins Toray Pan Pacific Open for second career title

Fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula came from a set down to beat 39th-ranked Anna Blinkova 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-1 in just over two hours. The American, who was a finalist at the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo on Saturday, will play 13th-seeded Julia Ostapenko next.

In other second-round matches, Marta Kostyuk ousted seventh-seeded Ons Jabeur 7-6 (5), 6-1, ninth-seeded Caroline Garcia beat Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and China’s Wang Xinyu beat 11th-seeded Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 6-2.

The men’s semifinals take place later Tuesday with second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz facing sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner.

Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev meets eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev in the other semifinal.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis