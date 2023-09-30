Government shutdown
Tupac Shakur arrest
Dianne Feinstein
New York flooding
Clemson Tigers football
Sports

Medvedev advances to quarterfinals at China Open. Rublev crashes out

 
Share

BEIJING (AP) — Third-ranked Daniil Medvedev showed composure to overcome a characteristically tenacious Alex de Minaur on Saturday, and secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the China Open.

The second-seeded Medvedev emerged with a 7-6 (3), 6-3 win in Beijing, but not before his 12th-ranked Australian opponent had staged a comeback from trailing 5-2 in the first set to force a tiebreaker.

“It’s crazy how every time he is down in a match, you know he is going to start playing like he is No. 1 in the world,” Medvedev said. “Tough to play against him, a tough victory, but I am happy with my level.”

“Confidence is key. When I am in good shape and good form, I have this ability to win these kinds of matches in straight sets. If I’m missing just 2% of what I’m doing right now, that’s when it’s tougher.”

Other news
Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching and Chan Yung-jan celebrate with their gold medals after the tennis women's doubles final at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte)
Taiwanese sisters take gold in women’s doubles tennis at the Asian Games
FILE - Lindsay Davenport speaks during induction ceremonies at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport, R.I., Saturday, July 12, 2014. Davenport will take over from Kathy Rinaldi as the U.S. captain for the Billie Jean King Cup after this year's competition ends. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Lindsay Davenport will be the next US captain for the Billie Jean King Cup
FILE - In this June 3, 2016 file photo, India's Leander Paes celebrates when playing with Switzerland's Martina Hingis in the mixed doubles final of the French Open tennis tournament against India's Sania Mirza and Croatia's Ivan Dodic at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France. Leander Paes, the owner of 18 Grand Slam titles in men’s doubles or mixed doubles, is the first Asian man to be nominated for the International Tennis Hall of Fame in the player category, announced Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.(AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Leander Paes is the first Asian man nominated as a player to the International Tennis Hall of Fame

The Russian will next face Ugo Humbert on Monday, after the Frenchman upset fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Humbert thwarted Rublev’s attempt to serve out the match at 5-3 in the final set and then completed the comeback victory with a dominant tiebreaker.

Nicolas Jarry, who eliminated fourth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in the previous round, beat qualifier Matteo Arnaldi 6-7 (4), 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Eighth-seeded Alexander Zverev plays Alejandro Davidovich Fokina later Saturday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis